'Jaw-dropping' Devon mansion worth £2m won in prize draw up for sale five months on for a quarter of a million more

1 March 2024, 13:30 | Updated: 1 March 2024, 14:54

The house was originally won as part of an Omaze prize draw
The house was originally won as part of an Omaze prize draw. Picture: Zoopla

By Emma Soteriou

A jaw-dropping Devon mansion worth £2million is up for sale five months after being won in a prize draw - but for a quarter of a million more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simon Williams, 41, won the five-bed Devon home in an Omaze Million Pound House Draw in October 2023.

But just five months on, the mansion has been put up for sale - and for an extra £250,000.

The listing describes the building as an "immaculate south facing stone cottage with a beautiful modern twist".

It borders Dartmoor National Park, with grounds of about 10.95 acres with "long distant views".

There is also a detached two-bedroom guest cottage with a comfortable living area and open-plan kitchen.

"The impressive Bottor Cottage is situated in a stunning rural position on the edge of the popular village of Hennock, whilst enjoying panoramic and elevated long distant countryside views," the listing says.

"Hennock itself has local facilities such as a popular pub and primary school."

Read more: Crooked House 'could be rebuilt straight', campaigners fear, as owners told to restore 'Britain's wonkiest pub'

Read more: School sparks row by making false eyelashes 'part of its uniform'

When he first won the home, Mr Williams said he was unsure what his plans were long-term but wanted to bring his family to visit as he did when he was younger.

"I absolutely adore Devon, my late father used to bring me here for family holidays when I was a child, it's such a beautiful county and it holds so many fond memories for me," he said.

"The house itself is unbelievable, even better in real life. I'm not sure what I'm going to do long-term yet - but I'm definitely bringing the family here for a holiday so we can all enjoy it.

"Having my own place in Devon and being able to bring my family here, like my father did with me, is incredibly special, he'd have loved his place."

Speaking about his decision to sell the property, Mr Williams said: "Winning this Omaze house has been the most incredible experience of my life, I still can’t believe it happened to me!?

"We’ve spent lots of time enjoying the house and loved every minute, including bringing all the family together to celebrate Christmas in style! It was such a nice feeling to host everyone in this amazing house - we’ve made some very special memories here.

"I love Devon, but I’ve built a life in Sussex - so I have decided to sell and use the life changing amount of money to secure my family’s future - this win is truly transformational for all of us.

"One thing that won’t change is us coming to Devon for family holidays still, we absolutely love this county!"

James Oakes from Omaze, said: "We're thrilled that Simon has won this beautiful house in Devon, whilst also contributing to the £1,700,000 raised for Macmillan in the process - a charity that means so much to him and his family."

Omaze has now raised more than £31 million for UK charities.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza grows after dozens die waiting for aid

Bangladesh Fire

Bangladesh shopping centre that caught fire killing 46 ‘had no emergency exits’

Iran Election

Question marks over turnout as Iran heads to the polls

APTOPIX Russia Navalny Funeral

Hundreds gather in Moscow for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s funeral

Breaking
Thomas Kingston was found dead with a catastrophic head injury

Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband Thomas died of 'traumatic head wound' with gun found at parents' Cotswolds home

Haiti Violence

Gunfire paralyses Haiti’s capital as gang leader threatens police chief

George Galloway

George Galloway probably has only a few months to make a mark - but is likely to cause a headache for Keir Starmer

APTOPIX Vatican Pope

Concerns for Pope’s health as he asks aide to read out his speech

A Typhoon T1 of the Royal Air Force

'Like scrapping Spitfires before Battle of Britain': Fury as RAF axes 30 Typhoon jets that could protect UK from Putin

Musk Vs OpenAI

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its chief over ‘betrayal of goal to benefit humanity’

Trump Classified Documents

Judge in Trump’s classified documents case expected to set trial date

Sir Keir Starmer hit out at George Galloway after Labour lost the Rochdale by-election

‘Galloway only won because Labour didn’t stand’: Keir Starmer vows to fight back in Rochdale at general election

Marcus Osborne (left), Katie Higton (top right), Steven Harnett (bottom right)

Man, 35, who murdered ex-partner and boyfriend days after being released given whole life order

Finland President Inauguration

Joining Nato was ‘final step’ into Western community, new Finnish president says

The coffin containing the body of Alexei Navalny has been carried into church as his funeral begins.

Alexei Navalny’s body arrives at Moscow church for funeral amid police ring of steel with snipers on roofs

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London

India’s richest man brings Rihanna and 1,200 guests to party for his son

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two hundred Euro banknotes before the European flag

European inflation eases to 2.6% as energy prices fall

George Galloway's Rochdale victory might be a minor historical detail, yet the Israel/Gaza conflict could continue to impact Labour's electoral performance.

George Galloway's Rochdale victory might be a minor historical detail, but the Israel/Gaza conflict could still hurt Labour
Anne Whitfield has died aged 85

White Christmas star Anne Whitfield dies aged 85

Snow could hit later this week

Met Office reveals exact date snow to hit this month in late winter blast

The man rushed down the street in West London on fire before bystanders managed to extinguish the flames

Man rushes down London street with jumper on fire before shocked onlookers rush to his aid

It comes after Bradley Cooper revealed he wasn't sure if he loved his daughter when she was young

Bradley Cooper reveals he used to 'shower with his dad' and is 'fine being naked around the house'
Germany Shootings

Soldier surrenders after four people killed in shootings in Germany

Knole Academy is under fire for allowing fake eyelashes under its uniform rules

School sparks row by making false eyelashes 'part of its uniform'

Emergency Landing Karol G

Private plane carrying Grammy winner Karol G makes emergency landing in LA

Rape survivor Ellie Wilson, 26, from Edinburgh, whose attacker was jailed for five years, had to crowdfund £3,000 to access the transcripts

'If Scotland can do it, why can't we?': Rape survivors accuse Govt of ignoring pleas to scrap court transcript bills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace issued a statement addressing well-wishers' concerns.

Kensington Palace issues fresh statement on Kate’s health following concerns amid speculation
Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Holocaust survivor tells William she misses Kate 'so much', as prince handed flowers for his wife on synagogue trip
Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Prince William returns to work as he shares emotional message from him and Kate on rise in anti-Semitism

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit