'Jaw-dropping' Devon mansion worth £2m won in prize draw up for sale five months on for a quarter of a million more

The house was originally won as part of an Omaze prize draw. Picture: Zoopla

By Emma Soteriou

A jaw-dropping Devon mansion worth £2million is up for sale five months after being won in a prize draw - but for a quarter of a million more.

Simon Williams, 41, won the five-bed Devon home in an Omaze Million Pound House Draw in October 2023.

But just five months on, the mansion has been put up for sale - and for an extra £250,000.

The listing describes the building as an "immaculate south facing stone cottage with a beautiful modern twist".

It borders Dartmoor National Park, with grounds of about 10.95 acres with "long distant views".

There is also a detached two-bedroom guest cottage with a comfortable living area and open-plan kitchen.

"The impressive Bottor Cottage is situated in a stunning rural position on the edge of the popular village of Hennock, whilst enjoying panoramic and elevated long distant countryside views," the listing says.

"Hennock itself has local facilities such as a popular pub and primary school."

When he first won the home, Mr Williams said he was unsure what his plans were long-term but wanted to bring his family to visit as he did when he was younger.

"I absolutely adore Devon, my late father used to bring me here for family holidays when I was a child, it's such a beautiful county and it holds so many fond memories for me," he said.

"The house itself is unbelievable, even better in real life. I'm not sure what I'm going to do long-term yet - but I'm definitely bringing the family here for a holiday so we can all enjoy it.

"Having my own place in Devon and being able to bring my family here, like my father did with me, is incredibly special, he'd have loved his place."

Speaking about his decision to sell the property, Mr Williams said: "Winning this Omaze house has been the most incredible experience of my life, I still can’t believe it happened to me!?

"We’ve spent lots of time enjoying the house and loved every minute, including bringing all the family together to celebrate Christmas in style! It was such a nice feeling to host everyone in this amazing house - we’ve made some very special memories here.

"I love Devon, but I’ve built a life in Sussex - so I have decided to sell and use the life changing amount of money to secure my family’s future - this win is truly transformational for all of us.

"One thing that won’t change is us coming to Devon for family holidays still, we absolutely love this county!"

James Oakes from Omaze, said: "We're thrilled that Simon has won this beautiful house in Devon, whilst also contributing to the £1,700,000 raised for Macmillan in the process - a charity that means so much to him and his family."

Omaze has now raised more than £31 million for UK charities.