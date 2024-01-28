Disposable vapes to be banned by Government as part of crack-down on youngsters vaping

28 January 2024, 22:39

Disposable Single Use Vapes
Disposable vapes will be banned in Britain - as the Government seeks to crack down on kids vaping. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Disposable vapes will be banned in Britain - as the Government seeks to crack down on kids vaping.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce the plan to implement the ban - using powers already in place under the Environmental Protection Act - which is expected to come into force at the end of 2024 or the start of 2025, during a visit to a school on Monday.

It forms part of the Government's response to its consultation on smoking and vaping, which was launched in October last year.

New data shows the number of children vaping in the last three years has tripled, the Government said, adding that use among younger children is also rising, with 9% of 11 to 15-year-olds now using vapes.

Disposable vapes have been pushing the rise in youth vaping, with the proportion of 11 to 17-year-old vapers using disposables increasing almost ninefold in the last two years, it added.

Rishi Sunak departing from 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce the plan to implement the ban - using powers already in place under the Environmental Protection Act. Picture: Alamy
UK demands to ban disposable vape cigarettes
New powers will also be introduced to restrict flavours which are specifically marketed at children. Picture: Getty

New powers will also be introduced to restrict flavours which are specifically marketed at children and ensure that manufacturers produce plainer packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops, moving them out of children's sight.

New £100 fines will also be brought in for shops in England and Wales which sell vapes illegally to children.

Trading standards officers will be given powers to act "on the spot" to tackle underage tobacco and vape sales. This builds on a maximum £2,500 fine that local authorities can already impose.

Vaping alternatives - such as nicotine pouches - will also be banned for children.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "As any parent or teacher knows, one of the most worrying trends at the moment is the rise in vaping among children, and so we must act before it becomes endemic.

"The long-term impacts of vaping are unknown and the nicotine within them can be highly addictive, so while vaping can be a useful tool to help smokers quit, marketing vapes to children is not acceptable.

"As Prime Minister I have an obligation to do what I think is the right thing for our country in the long term. That is why I am taking bold action to ban disposable vapes - which have driven the rise in youth vaping - and bring forward new powers to restrict vape flavours, introduce plain packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops.

London, United Kingdom. 23rd Jan, 2024. Victoria Atkins, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care arrives for the Cabinet Meeting. Credit: Uwe Deffner/Alamy Live News
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said: "Smoking is still the single largest preventable cause of death in England. Almost every minute of every day someone is admitted to hospital with a smoking-related disease. And it costs society £17 billion each year - putting a huge burden on our NHS. Picture: Alamy

"Alongside our commitment to stop children who turn 15 this year or younger from ever legally being sold cigarettes, these changes will leave a lasting legacy by protecting our children's health for the long term."

The UK Government, along with the Welsh and Scottish governments, intend to introduce legislation to ban disposable vapes due to their significant environmental impacts, according to the Welsh Government. This includes both nicotine and non-nicotine products.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said: "Smoking is still the single largest preventable cause of death in England. Almost every minute of every day someone is admitted to hospital with a smoking-related disease. And it costs society £17 billion each year - putting a huge burden on our NHS.

"That's why we are driving the way forward through our smokefree generation plan, which will prevent our children from starting this dangerous habit.

"The health advice is clear, vapes should only ever be used as a tool to quit smoking. But we are committed to doing more to protect our children from illicit underage vaping, and by banning disposable vapes we're preventing children from becoming hooked for life."

Under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the Government plans to introduce legislation so children turning 15 this year or younger can never legally be sold tobacco - to bring about the "first smokefree generation".

Some £30 million new funding a year will be provided to bolster enforcement agencies - including Border Force, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and Trading Standards - to implement these measures.

The Government says vaping should only be used as a transition away from smoking tobacco
The Government says vaping should only be used as a transition away from smoking tobacco. Picture: Getty

Vapes should only be used by adults as a tool to quit smoking and they contribute to an extra 50,000-70,000 smoking quits a year in England, the Government said.

As part of the Government's Swap to Stop scheme, almost one in five of all adult smokers in England will have access to a vape kit alongside behavioural support to help them quit the habit.

Chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty said: "If passed, this legislation would have a major public health impact across many future generations."

The ban also aims to have a positive impact on the environment as five million disposable vapes are thrown away each week, up from 1.3 million from last year.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: "Not only are disposable vapes often targeted, unacceptably, at children - they also represent a huge and growing stream of hard-to-recycle waste, with nearly five million thrown away every week.

"This historic announcement will be a powerful tool in support of our efforts to crack down on waste and boost recycling, as well as helping to create the first smokefree generation."

HMRC estimates that the illicit tobacco trade costs the UK economy around £2.8 billion a year in lost revenue - money that should fund public services.

On Monday, HMRC and Border Force will publish a new illicit tobacco strategy - Stubbing Out the Problem - setting out how it will aim to reduce the trade in illicit tobacco and tackle and disrupt organised crime behind the illicit tobacco trade.

Labour's Wes Streeting backed the move but questioned why it took so long for the Tories to bring forward
Labour's Wes Streeting backed the move but questioned why it took so long for the Tories to bring forward. Picture: Getty

The Labour Party has said it will support the disposable vapes ban and "ensure these important measures to protect children's health are brought in" but criticised the length of time it has taken.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: "What has taken the Government so long? Labour put forward measures to tackle vapes being aimed at children more than two years ago but these were blocked by the Conservatives. In the meantime, the numbers of young people vaping have soared.

"Labour will not sit back and allow a new generation of kids to get hooked on nicotine. Of course we will support this ban on disposable vapes."

