Two people airlifted to hospital after being savaged by dog in north Wales, as police seize 40 animals from property

File photo of a Welsh air ambulance. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two people have been flown to hospital by an air ambulance after being left seriously hurt by a dog attack in north Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two other people received minor injuries in the attack, which took place in the Pwllheli area at around 11.30am on Friday.

Police were called to the scene and killed the dog - but it has not been examined by a vet, so its breed has not been made public.

Officers also found 37 dogs and several cats, which have been seized from the property in Rhoshirwaun.

North Wales police remain at the scene while inquiries continue.

Read more: Shocking moment caught on CCTV shows pensioner and pet labradoodle attacked by crazed dog

Read more: Police forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after savage attacks on people

Chief Superintendent Sian Beck said: "We understand this was a concerning incident in the local area and wish to reassure the community that there is no further risk to the wider public.

"We have launched a joint investigation with the RSPCA and are appealing for anyone who may have information about the dogs located at the property to contact us."

Anyone with any information that may help has been asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference A182569.