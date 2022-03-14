Dog walker pinned down in dog mess by ex-military passer-by 'after refusing to pick it up'

The dog walker was pinned down in his pet's poo. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A dog walker who refused to pick up his dog's poo and then allegedly became violent was pinned down in his pet's mess by a former serviceman with an "extensive military background".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The suspect became aggressive after being challenged for not picking up his dog's poo in Alcester, Warwickshire, allegedly throwing punches at the man.

Officers from the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said the suspect reportedly swung a plank of wood at the victim and a loose paving slab, instead of apologising and picking up the mess.

Police said the victim came out of the incident unharmed, but "understandably bored of dodging and repeatedly disarming his attacker" he used reasonable force to restrain the suspect.

Read more: Riot police storm £25m London mansion of Russian oligarch after squatters stage protest

Read more: Russia sanctions Peppa Pig: Court rules trademarks can be used without punishment

The victim - who had an extensive military background and a "rather impressive skill set" - restrained the attacker on the floor, pinning him down in the mess he had allegedly refused to clear up.

The suspect managed to escape before being chased down by police after "turning into a garden fence face first".

The Warwickshire Rural Crime Team added: "This gentleman was able to reflect on this altogether unfortunate incident in a police cell after a hot shower and will no doubt continue to reflect until he attends court for assault and offences under the dog (fouling of land) act."