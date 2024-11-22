Donald Trump hush money sentencing postponed as judge says president-elect can seek dismissal

By Kit Heren

A judge has granted Donald Trump permission to seek the dismissal of his hush money criminal case, with sentencing postponed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In May, the President-elect was convicted in New York of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Prosecutors have asked for all proceedings to be postponed until after he finishes his four-year presidential term.

He was due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Trump was found guilty in May of concealing a hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

The former US President had pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts, and denied any sexual encounter with Daniels.

It was the first ever criminal trial faced by a former or current US president.

Trump has named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be US attorney general just hours after previous nominee Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration.

Ms Bondi is a long-time ally of Mr Trump and was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial when he was accused - but not convicted - of abusing his power as he tried to condition US military assistance to Ukraine on that country investigating then-former vice president Joe Biden.

Ms Bondi was among a group of Republicans who showed up to support Mr Trump at his hush money criminal trial. She has chaired the America First Policy Institute, a think tank set up by former Trump administration staffers.

Insight on Donald Trump from the journalist who predicted his presidency 36 years ago

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponised against me and other Republicans - Not anymore," Mr Trump said in a social media post. "Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

Mr Trump's son Donald Trump Jr told Fox Business on Sunday that the transition team had back-ups in mind for his controversial nominees should they fail to get confirmed.

The swift selection of Ms Bondi came about six hours after Mr Gaetz withdrew.

Mr Gaetz stepped aside amid continued fallout over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on his ability to be confirmed as the nation's chief federal law enforcement officer.