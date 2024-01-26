Donald Trump ordered to pay $83.3m in damages for defaming rape accuser E Jean Carroll

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $83.3m in damages for defaming writer and rape accuser E Jean Carroll.

A previous civil fraud trial found that Carroll was sexually abused by the former US President in the 1990s.

This case was about comments he made in 2019, when he was still president.

Trump accused Carroll of being a liar, which a judge has ruled was defamatory.

The former president gave less than three minutes of testimony in the case yesterday, before telling the court he had showed up to "defend the presidency".

He could then be heard muttering 'This is not America' as he left the courtroom.

A lawyer acting on behalf of Trump argued that Ms Carroll deserved no pay out as she had 'enjoyed the attention' and suffered no professional or emotional harm after being called a liar.

Meanwhile, Ms Carroll's lawyer said: "This case is also about punishing Donald Trump... This trial is about getting him to stop once and for all."

It comes a