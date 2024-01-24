Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
'Consider this s**t shut right down': Johnny Marr blasts Donald Trump over use of The Smiths songs at rallies
24 January 2024, 18:06 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 18:07
The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has blasted Donald Trump over use of the group's songs at rallies.
A clip shared on social media showed Trump at a rally in South Dakota in August 2023, with The Smiths' song Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want heard in the background.
The 1984 song is just under two minutes long and opens with the words: "Good times for a change."
Responding to a tweet with the clip, the British guitarist said he "never in a million years" thought this would be an issue, hinting that he would be taking legal action.
The tweet read: "You actually hear the Smiths more often than you'd think at 2024 Trump rallies."
Marr quoted the post saying: "Ahh...right...OK. I never in a million years would've thought this could come to pass. Consider this s**t shut right down right now."
Marr co-wrote Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want with Smiths frontman Morrissey in 1984.
He is the latest in a string of musicians to blast the former US president for using music without permission.
Ozzy Osbourne sent him a notice banning him from using Black Sabbath music in his campaign videos.
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith also sent a letter ordering Trump to stop playing the band's songs at political rallies in 2018.
Other artists to have taken action include The Rolling Stones and Neil Young.