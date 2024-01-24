'Consider this s**t shut right down': Johnny Marr blasts Donald Trump over use of The Smiths songs at rallies

Johnny Marr has hit out at the use of songs by The Smiths at Donald Trump rallies. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has blasted Donald Trump over use of the group's songs at rallies.

A clip shared on social media showed Trump at a rally in South Dakota in August 2023, with The Smiths' song Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want heard in the background.

The 1984 song is just under two minutes long and opens with the words: "Good times for a change."

Responding to a tweet with the clip, the British guitarist said he "never in a million years" thought this would be an issue, hinting that he would be taking legal action.

The tweet read: "You actually hear the Smiths more often than you'd think at 2024 Trump rallies."

Marr quoted the post saying: "Ahh...right...OK. I never in a million years would've thought this could come to pass. Consider this s**t shut right down right now."

Marr co-wrote Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want with Smiths frontman Morrissey in 1984.

He is the latest in a string of musicians to blast the former US president for using music without permission.

Ozzy Osbourne sent him a notice banning him from using Black Sabbath music in his campaign videos.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith also sent a letter ordering Trump to stop playing the band's songs at political rallies in 2018.

Other artists to have taken action include The Rolling Stones and Neil Young.