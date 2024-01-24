Jamie Dornan rushed to hospital after collapsing from ‘suspected heart-attack’ following brush with ‘toxic’ caterpillars

24 January 2024, 09:47 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 09:51

The actor was rushed to hospital while on holiday with friends.
The actor was rushed to hospital while on holiday with friends. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The actor is ‘lucky to be alive’ after he had an encounter with ‘toxic’ caterpillars in Portugal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tourist actor, 41, was on holiday in Portugal with some friends when the incident occurred.

They had been playing on a golfing resort while they were away, when Dornan and his pal Gordon Smart, 43, began experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

Medics eventually sent Smart to hospital, and Dornan followed closely behind as he collapsed soon after his friend had been rushed away,

“It turns out we’d brushed up against hairy processionary caterpillars and have been very lucky to come out of that one alive," Smart told The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected.

Read more: 'There is no Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling breaks silence after Margot Robbie Oscars snub

Read more: Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason left crew 'quaking in their boots' after 'explosive' row with Nicholas Lyndhurst

Dornan is 'lucky to be alive' after the encounter.
Dornan is 'lucky to be alive' after the encounter. Picture: Getty

"Anyway, the next day, we played golf, we were all absolutely dreadful and I started to feel tingling in my left hand and then tickling in my left arm. I’m the son of a GP and thought, 'This is normally the sign of the start of a heart attack’,” he said.

“Now, I’m a fairly healthy guy but once you start thinking, you’re having a heart attack, you’re pretty sure that you’re convincing yourself that you are having one.”

Smart later woke up in a hospital bed where he was questioned by doctors about their alcohol consumption the night before.

After ruling out alcohol as a potential cause, doctors concluded caterpillars were the likely cause of the symptoms.

When the pair eventually got back to their holiday home, Smart said Jamie told him: "Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance."

Portuguese medics later got in touch with them to say processionary caterpillars had been suspected of killing dogs in the area.

Smart said they were “very lucky to come out of it alive” and that brushing up against hairy caterpillars on the golf course was the likely reason for their conditions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

French protest

Farmers block roads across France in protest over low wages and regulations

Ofcom is considering major changes to Royal Mail's service

'People want birthday cards on time - but Royal Mail isn't delivering': Ofcom boss grilled over proposal for three days of post
People's Bank of China

China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost slowing economy

Exclusive
US voters can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden

'Two old men fighting over a Zimmer frame': US can do better than Trump or Biden as president, says Jon Sopel

Apache Helicopter

Fighting in Gaza’s second-largest city leaves hundreds of patients stranded

Royal Mail reforms have emerged

What changes are planned for Royal Mail and will Saturday post be scrapped?

Banked-up trains

German train drivers begin six-day strike

People gathered round a fire

Thousands forced out of homes after 7.1-magnitude quake in western China

Jimmy Johnstone

Family's tributes to pensioner, 84, killed by fallen tree in Storm Isha, as man named for first time

Thai political leader

Thai court says popular politician can retain parliamentary seat

Rishi Sunak does not seem to face an immediate threat from Simon Clarke

'He's totally wrong': Minister blasts Simon Clarke as Tories fail to get behind rebellion against Sunak

Exclusive
London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

Storm Jocelyn hit the UK on Wednesday

Storm Jocelyn batters Brits with 97mph winds bringing travel chaos, as search for person missing in the sea suspended

A firefighter at the scene of the blast

Firefighters killed in blast following truck and car collision in Mongolia

Joe Biden

Biden wins New Hampshire primary via unusual write-in campaign

Shooting Wrong Driveway

Man convicted of murdering woman who pulled into his driveway after wrong turn

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ofcom has proposed cutting letter delivery services down to five or three days a week.

Royal Mail could make huge changes to drastically reduce number of days letters are delivered
South Africa Fire Inquiry

South African police arrest man who says he started deadly fire to hide murder

Trump hit out at his sole rival in his victory speech on Tuesday evening.

‘Who the hell was that imposter?’: Trump blasts sole Republican rival Nikki Haley for ‘hanging around’ after defeat
Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley at the New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump storms to victory in New Hampshire primary: What happens next?

Gracie Spinks (pictured) was murdered after reporting her stalker Michael Sellers to Derbyshire Police

Cops face mandatory stalking training after woman, 23, murdered by stalker who was reported to police
United States Red Sea Houthis

US hits sites in Yemen and Iraq as fight with Iranian proxies intensifies

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea has fired several cruise missiles into the sea

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Biden rematch appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire but sole opponent vows to stay in the race
Ryan Gosling received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscar's for his role as 'Ken' in Barbie

'There is no Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling breaks silence after Margot Robbie Oscars snub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit