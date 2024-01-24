'There is no Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling breaks silence after Margot Robbie Oscars snub

Ryan Gosling received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscar's for his role as 'Ken' in Barbie. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Ryan Gosling has expressed his "disappointment" over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar nomination snubs.

Barbie received eight Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), it was announced today.

While the film may have received an impressive number of nominations, the decision not to nominate Margot Robbie for Best Actress or Greta Gerwig for Best Director has been controversial.

Gosling, who has also appeared in Blade Runner and La La Land, has argued that his co-star (Robbie) and director (Gerwig) should have been nominated, as the Barbie movie 'wouldn't have been possible without them'.

"I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films.

"And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie. Picture: Alamy

Gosling went on: "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

"To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

Gosling went on to say he was happy for America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria.

Barbie also received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, which was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

Meanwhile, it received two nominations for Best Original Song - I'm Just Ken and What Was I Made For?

Many had predicted Oppenheimer and Barbie to lead the charge this awards season after last summer's 'Barbenheimer' craze, which saw millions of people turn out for both movies on the say day.

Cillian Murphy has been tipped to win Best Actor at the Oscars. Picture: Alamy

Oppenheimer has been the most successful films at awards shows this year, winning Best Picture, Best Director, and Leading Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes.

It has also received 13 Oscar nominations - one of the highest-ever tallies - including for Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr) and Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt).

Poor Things has also been doing well this awards season, racking up 11 Oscar nominations. This includes Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone) and Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo).

