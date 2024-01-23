Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason left crew 'quaking in their boots' after 'explosive' row with Nicholas Lyndhurst

Nicholas Lyndhurst and Sir David Jason

By Kieran Kelly

Sir David Jason has shared the details on almighty row he had with his co-star, Nicholas Lyndhurst, that left the Only Fools and Horses crew "quaking in their boots".

Fans would have been left fearing the worst had they known about the 'explosive' row at the time, the 82-year-old actor revealed as he shared details of a bust-up with Lyndhurst.

Except they wouldn't have - because it was a fake argument to 'pass the time' during long breaks in filming of the hit TV show, which ended in 2003 after 22 years on air.

"One day, Nick and I were in our very small caravan on location," Sir David told the Mirror.

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

"We were all fed up because nothing was happening so Nick and I said 'Why don't we stage a huge row and you can storm out and say you're leaving and I can shout at you saying don't you ever come back again?'

"The whole crew went stiff.

"Five minutes went by and the producer and director came to see me and they were quaking in their boots.

"They asked what's going on and I told them to go see Nick."

Sir David revealed he couldn't contain himself any longer after they went to see Lyndhurst, so he burst out laughing.

"They went from white to purple in their faces," he continued.

Only Fools And Horses.

"I don't think the producer was much impressed."