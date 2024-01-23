Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason left crew 'quaking in their boots' after 'explosive' row with Nicholas Lyndhurst
23 January 2024, 23:38
Sir David Jason has shared the details on almighty row he had with his co-star, Nicholas Lyndhurst, that left the Only Fools and Horses crew "quaking in their boots".
Fans would have been left fearing the worst had they known about the 'explosive' row at the time, the 82-year-old actor revealed as he shared details of a bust-up with Lyndhurst.
Except they wouldn't have - because it was a fake argument to 'pass the time' during long breaks in filming of the hit TV show, which ended in 2003 after 22 years on air.
"One day, Nick and I were in our very small caravan on location," Sir David told the Mirror.
"We were all fed up because nothing was happening so Nick and I said 'Why don't we stage a huge row and you can storm out and say you're leaving and I can shout at you saying don't you ever come back again?'
"The whole crew went stiff.
"Five minutes went by and the producer and director came to see me and they were quaking in their boots.
"They asked what's going on and I told them to go see Nick."
Sir David revealed he couldn't contain himself any longer after they went to see Lyndhurst, so he burst out laughing.
"They went from white to purple in their faces," he continued.
"I don't think the producer was much impressed."