Breaking News

Trump Organization and its CFO charged with tax-related crimes

1 July 2021, 19:55 | Updated: 1 July 2021, 20:37

Allen Weisselberg was pictured being led to court in handcuffs
Allen Weisselberg was pictured being led to court in handcuffs. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The Trump Organization - a group of business entities owned by former president Donald Trump - and its chief financial officer have been charged with tax-related crimes.

CFO Allen Weisselberg and the company were charged by the Manhattan district attorney with financial crimes including scheme conspiracy, grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.

Both the organisation and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty on all charges.

The 73-year-old was pictured on Thursday being led into court wearing handcuffs.

Prosecutors described a 15-year tax scheme, dating back to 2005, and said the charges include 15 felony counts.

They also allege that Weisselberg evaded taxes on more than $1.7 million of income.

The CFO is also alleged to have concealed for years that he was a resident of New York City, which prosecutors say allowed him to avoid paying the city's income taxes.

Prosecutors also claim to have digital drives with grand jury testimony, bookkeeping records, tax records and statements of potential witnesses.

"Even now there's been no attempt to impose discipline on members of the company," Manhattan prosecutor Carey Dunne said.

"There is no clearer example of a company that should be held (responsible)."

Mr Trump himself has not been charged.

A statement released by The Trump Organization on Thursday said that Weisselberg is being used by Manhattan prosecutors "as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president".

"The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics."

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Oxford Circus: Man in critical condition after being stabbed in broad daylight
A group of migrants were found in a lorry on the M25 on Thursday

Desperate migrants 'struggling to breathe' in back of lorry spark rescue mission
Sky Brown is the youngest ever member of Team GB.

Sky Brown: Team GB's youngest ever summer Olympian confirmed for Tokyo
If approved, children could get their jabs in school vaccine clinics.

Schools could open vaccination clinics for teens, SAGE member suggests
The World Health Organisation has warned of a new Covid-19 wave in Europe

Covid-19: WHO warns of new wave in Europe unless people 'remain disciplined'
Police attended the scene after reports of noise and a street fight from local residents.

Woman who booked holiday home for Covid lockdown party given £10k fine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst
Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'

Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'
Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys
Employment lawyer explains why he'd sack Chris Whitty's harasser

Employment lawyer explains why sacking Chris Whitty's 'harasser' was correct move
Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'

Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'
Camilla Tominey joins LBC

Camilla Tominey joins LBC with new Sunday afternoon show

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London