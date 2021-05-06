James O'Brien reflects on 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban

6 May 2021, 15:46

By Tim Dodd

This was James O'Brien's disbelief at the "staggering" numbers of Republicans who believed Donald Trump's election "lies", as his Facebook ban is extended for violation of their rules.

Yesterday Facebook's independent oversight board upheld its decision to keep the ex-President off Facebook and Instagram due to his posts during the Capitol riot in January which "severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence".

In January, a mob of his supporters stormed the historic Capitol building, breaking into the House of Representatives and forcing staff and elected representatives to barricade themselves in offices.

Referring to the 70% of registered Republicans who believed "Donald Trump's lies" that the US election was not 'free and fair', James said: "The numbers are almost too staggering to properly process, the number of people who Donald Trump has persuaded, has conned, with his latest lie."

James said he wanted to focus on Trump's "ludicrous claim that the election was somehow stolen from him, that the count was somehow corrupted."

"The psychological process which allows one to treat the truth almost as a buffet, where you can decide what you're going to believe and what not you're going to believe is terrifying.

"Pause for a minute and wonder what would've happened on January 6th if that police officer hadn't led the rioters away from where Mike Pence was hiding?"

James described the "baying mob" who, "on the steps of democracy itself in America, poised to torch it both literally and metaphorically, and [did] so at the behest of an actual President."

"America is still enthralled to this. There's still talk of Trump having another crack in 2024, and the sheer scale of this last lie, it's almost as if the normalisation of dishonesty and deceit had become so complete that there was now no lie too big.

"What would we think if Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, and undertook a geological survey of what the moon was made of, the details were then announced to the American public and 70% of registered Republicans persisted in believing that the moon was made of cheese. What would we think, seriously?

"We'd think that America had completely lost the plot."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than the Home Office

Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than Home Office
Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'

Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'
James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban

James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban
Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'

Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'
James O'Brien summed up the issue with an analogy

James O'Brien's lifeboat analogy for those who want to rush to leave lockdown
This is the second time the pair have clashed

'I told you so': James O'Brien's fiery clash with an ex-Brexit Party MEP on fishing

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

4 days ago

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

5 days ago

Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'

Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'

30 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have celebrated Archie's second birthday

The Queen, Prince Charles and Kate send happy birthday messages to Archie
The Bank of England has hiked its expectation for the UK's post-Covid recovery

Bank of England upgrades UK growth forecast but holds interest rates
This is the moment a French boat appeared to ram into a UK vessel off Jersey

French trawler rams UK boat as Jersey fishing stand-off escalates
Executives at BA and other major groups have criticised the Government's tourism plans

Travel bosses blast 'too cautious' Government tourism plans ahead of traffic light system
Dozens of French fishing boats off Jersey have halted their protest

French fishermen halt protest off Jersey over post-Brexit fishing rights
The incident took place in Feltham, West London, as the boy walked with his grandmother

Boy, 3, suffers broken collarbones in 'hit-and-run' crash with e-scooter rider in London
Israelis have reopened their economy thanks to their rapid vaccination campaign

'Real hope': Israel data suggests two Pfizer vaccine doses give 95% protection
More than a fifth (21%) of people aged 16 and over in Britain experienced some form of depression between January 27 and March 7, according to the ONS

Depression in adults has more than doubled since before the start of Covid pandemic
'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom', Headteacher tells LBC

'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom post-lockdown,' headteacher says
Rear Admiral explains how Navy will respond as vessels head to Jersey

Rear Admiral explains how Navy will respond as vessels head to Jersey