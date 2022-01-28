Trump fuels speculation of a 2024 campaign as he brands himself next President of the US

Donald Trump called himself the "47th" President of the US. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump has again fuelled speculation that he will make another play for the White House after branding himself the 47th President of the United States.

Sporting a red "Make America Great Again" cap, the mogul-turned-politician was filmed declaring himself Joe Biden's successor.

In the social media footage, reportedly taken by a member of his entourage, he is seen preparing to tee off on a Florida golf course as a man says: "First on tee… 45th President of the United States."

Mr Trump turns around, walks towards the camera and declares: "45th and 47th" – an implication he will replace the 46th, Mr Biden, who he lost an ill-tempered campaign against during the 2020 race for the White House.

The Republican has appeared in fewer headlines since he lost office and been banned from his former favourite social media platform, Twitter.

Recently, the US commemorated the anniversary of the 2021 riots at the Capitol, when Mr Trump's supporters breached the Congress building as they sought to overturn the election defeat. Five people died amid the chaos.

Mr Trump has not formally confirmed he will campaign for the 2024 race, but in a recent rally in Arizona he said a "comeback the likes of which nobody has ever seen" would be mounted.

Last month, President Joe Biden - who is facing strong criticism over inflation - said he would also run for re-election provided he was in good health.

Mr Biden, when asked about the prospect of a rematch against Mr Trump – who repeatedly derided his opponent by referring to him to "sleepy Joe" - said: "You're trying to tempt me now.

"Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump? He's the nominee, that increases the prospect of running.”