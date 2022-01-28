Trump fuels speculation of a 2024 campaign as he brands himself next President of the US

28 January 2022, 10:06

Donald Trump called himself the "47th" President of the US
Donald Trump called himself the "47th" President of the US. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump has again fuelled speculation that he will make another play for the White House after branding himself the 47th President of the United States.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sporting a red "Make America Great Again" cap, the mogul-turned-politician was filmed declaring himself Joe Biden's successor.

In the social media footage, reportedly taken by a member of his entourage, he is seen preparing to tee off on a Florida golf course as a man says: "First on tee… 45th President of the United States."

Mr Trump turns around, walks towards the camera and declares: "45th and 47th" – an implication he will replace the 46th, Mr Biden, who he lost an ill-tempered campaign against during the 2020 race for the White House.

Read more: James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Read more: Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

The Republican has appeared in fewer headlines since he lost office and been banned from his former favourite social media platform, Twitter.

Recently, the US commemorated the anniversary of the 2021 riots at the Capitol, when Mr Trump's supporters breached the Congress building as they sought to overturn the election defeat. Five people died amid the chaos.

Mr Trump has not formally confirmed he will campaign for the 2024 race, but in a recent rally in Arizona he said a "comeback the likes of which nobody has ever seen" would be mounted.

Read more: 'A dagger to democracy's throat': Angry Biden slams Trump in Capitol riot speech

Last month, President Joe Biden - who is facing strong criticism over inflation - said he would also run for re-election provided he was in good health.

Mr Biden, when asked about the prospect of a rematch against Mr Trump – who repeatedly derided his opponent by referring to him to "sleepy Joe" - said: "You're trying to tempt me now.

"Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump? He's the nominee, that increases the prospect of running.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ministers failed to provide information on how many of their staff are working from home

Where are your civil servants? Clueless ministers don't know how many staff WFH

Breaking
The Met has asked Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to events it is probing

Met's partygate farce as cops demand 'delayed' Sue Gray report is stripped down

Nick Ferrari paid moving tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

'Heaven is a funnier place' Nick Ferrari pays tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to become the new patron of the England Rugby Union.

Kate replaces Harry: Duchess takes key role as England rugby patron

The has been UK warned to bolster defences against cyber attacks from Russia

US paratroops on standby and UK braced for Russian cyber attacks as Ukraine tensions rise

Boris Johnson is said to be "wobbling" over National Insurance plans

National Insurance hike will go ahead as planned minister tells LBC despite Tory revolt

Survivors gathered to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Light the darkness: Holocaust survivors gather in London for Memorial Day

The Prime Minister did not have a cake at his birthday bash.

'There wasn't a cake': Tory MP reveals Boris wasn't 'ambushed' for birthday bash

Liz Truss used a private Airbus A321 - a large commercial plane - to get to Australia

Liz Truss defends Australia private jet that 'cost taxpayer £500,000'

A university has issued a trigger warning for JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

'Harry Potter and the trigger warning': University says book has 'difficult' content

Lord Frost said the PM should fire his "woke" No10 staff.

PM should sack 'woke' No10 staff and 'neo-socialists', says former Brexit minister

Chris Armstrong playing for Spurs

Ex-Spurs star faces jail for punching Tesco worker and trashing store in row over cigarettes
Nicola Sturgeon hit out over the Scottish transgender row

Sturgeon wades in on Scottish transgender row

Sean Ward has been outspoken online about his views on vaccines

Former Corrie star says he lost home, work and belongings after sharing anti-vax views

The shooting was captured on video

Shocking police video shows moment man was shot twice in busy Soho street

In the footage, the two men can be seen jeering as Prof Whitty attempted to break free

Man, 24, jailed for eight weeks for harassing Chris Whitty in London park

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greece Whale

Divers bid to recue young whale stranded in shallow water off Athens
King Harald V of Norway

Norwegian king ill after meeting coronavirus-positive minister
Ukraine Russia

Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount

The Lunar Cruiser

Toyota looks to the moon and beyond with new lunar vehicle

Rounding up mustangs

US judge may suspend wild horses round-up in Nevada

John Kerry

Kerry warns governments are falling short on climate efforts

Matthew Reeves

Death row inmate executed in Alabama over 1996 killing

Joe Biden

Joe Biden warns Ukraine of ‘distinct possibility’ of Russian military action
Hong Kong

Hong Kong cuts foreign arrival quarantine from 21 to 14 days

Hundreds of medical experts say the UK must ensure poorer countries are vaccinated to help keep up effectiveness of jabs

UK must vaccinate poorer countries to keep effectiveness of Covid jabs, experts warn

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari introduced the challenge on his LBC show

Introducing Nick Ferrari's Check Out Check-Up

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay is 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' withNick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy
Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'

Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'
Russia not 'dumb enough' to invade Ukraine - former British ambassador

Russia not 'dumb enough' to launch full-scale Ukraine invasion - ex-ambassador
Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'
Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson
Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller when he says PM apologised for breaking rules

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller who says PM apologised for breaking rules
'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed by LBC Correspondent with cake

'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed with cake by LBC Correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch again

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police