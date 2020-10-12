Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus 'on consecutive days', doctor says

Donald Trump's doctor said the president has tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus "on consecutive days", the White House doctor has said.

The US President's official physician, Dr Sean Conley, confirmed he had returned negative tests on multiple antigen cards across two days.

He said the data collated from Mr Trump's negative tests, as well other clinical and laboratory tests, revealed the president "is not infectious to others".

Dr Conley wrote to the US leader's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who had also tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday.

"In response to your inquiry regarding the president's most recent Covid-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abott BinaxNOW antigen card," he said.

"It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the president's current negative status.

"Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data... as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.

"This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the president is not infectious to others."

This story is being updated...