Donald Trump's Twitter: Every Negative Tweet About UK By The US President

Donald Trump has been critical of the UK on Twitter a number of times. Picture: PA

The UK's ambassador to the US has resigned after Donald Trump criticised him following a series of leaked tweets. But it's far from the first time the US President has interfered with UK politics on Twitter. We round up the key moments.

Sir Kim Darroch stood down after his memos were leaked, in which he labelled Mr Trump "inept", "incompetent" and "dysfunctional".

Donald Trump has regularly tweeted about the UK - on everything ranging from Brexit to terrorism to London. Here is what he's said.

These are the tweets that did for Sir Kim Darroch...

I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

....thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

...handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

But the President has been dabbling in British politics for a long time. Back in 2015, he claimed that more Muslims in the UK join ISIS than join the Army.

In Britain, more Muslims join ISIS than join the British army.https://t.co/LQVNz7b2Eb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2015

The day after the Brexit result, the President tweeted comparisons between the UK and US "wanting their country back".

Many people are equating BREXIT, and what is going on in Great Britain, with what is happening in the U.S. People want their country back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016

They will soon be calling me MR. BREXIT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2016

One thing many people wonder is whether President Trump was always unhappy about Sir Kim Darroch as ambassador. After all, he called for his friend Nigel Farage to get the role.

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

The most controversial comments have been around terrorism, where he has been very harsh on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

President Trump caused another ruckus on social media when he retweeted two posts by Frayda Jansen, the deputy leader of far-right group Britain First.

Trump's two retweets from Britain First. Picture: Twitter

When Theresa May criticised him spreading the message of Britain First, President Trump got personal with the Prime Minister.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Trump delayed his first trip to the UK as President, reportedly because of huge planned protests, but he insisted he had other reasons - and one was his dislike of Battersea.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Now, his tweets have forced the UK Ambassador in Washington to resign.