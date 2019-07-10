Donald Trump's Twitter: Every Negative Tweet About UK By The US President

10 July 2019, 12:41 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 14:05

Donald Trump has been critical of the UK on Twitter a number of times
Donald Trump has been critical of the UK on Twitter a number of times. Picture: PA

The UK's ambassador to the US has resigned after Donald Trump criticised him following a series of leaked tweets. But it's far from the first time the US President has interfered with UK politics on Twitter. We round up the key moments.

Sir Kim Darroch stood down after his memos were leaked, in which he labelled Mr Trump "inept", "incompetent" and "dysfunctional".

Donald Trump has regularly tweeted about the UK - on everything ranging from Brexit to terrorism to London. Here is what he's said.

These are the tweets that did for Sir Kim Darroch...

But the President has been dabbling in British politics for a long time. Back in 2015, he claimed that more Muslims in the UK join ISIS than join the Army.

The day after the Brexit result, the President tweeted comparisons between the UK and US "wanting their country back".

One thing many people wonder is whether President Trump was always unhappy about Sir Kim Darroch as ambassador. After all, he called for his friend Nigel Farage to get the role.

The most controversial comments have been around terrorism, where he has been very harsh on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

President Trump caused another ruckus on social media when he retweeted two posts by Frayda Jansen, the deputy leader of far-right group Britain First.

Trump's two retweets from Britain First
Trump's two retweets from Britain First. Picture: Twitter

When Theresa May criticised him spreading the message of Britain First, President Trump got personal with the Prime Minister.

Trump delayed his first trip to the UK as President, reportedly because of huge planned protests, but he insisted he had other reasons - and one was his dislike of Battersea.

Now, his tweets have forced the UK Ambassador in Washington to resign.

