Breaking News

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork freed from jail

Colin Pitchfork has been released from prison after almost 30 years. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork has been freed from prison after attempts to keep him in jail for longer failed.

Pitchfork, now in his early 60s, was jailed for life after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

He became the first man convicted of murder on the basis of DNA evidence in 1988 as he admitted two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Pitchfork's 30-year minimum term was cut by two years in 2009, he was moved to an open prison three years ago and released on Wednesday.

Read more: Pitchfork to be released this week after rejected appeal

Read more: Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth following the independent Parole Board's decision to release Colin Pitchfork.

"Public safety is our top priority, which is why he is subject to some of the strictest licence conditions ever set and will remain under supervision for the rest of his life.

"If he breaches these conditions, he faces an immediate return to prison."

Read more: Pitchfork to be released from prison after Govt challenge rejected

Watch: Matthew Wright in furious row with caller over Colin Pitchfork release

Responding to reports of Pitchfork's release earlier in the day, LBC presenter Nick Ferrari said: "If you don't get life for murdering two 15-year-old girls, apart by the way... this was carefully premeditated, it's not one night of temporary insanity, you've plotted it once and you've plotted it again and you've carried out the attacks again, almost in similar circumstances.

"If that doesn't get you life, for the love of God, what does?

"And when this poor mum - can you imagine, she was the mother of his second victim - says: 'It's a day I knew was coming, I've had to resign myself to it, I just hope no other girl meets the same fate,' then why are they even playing with this?

"This man is still relatively young - 61 - and when campaigners say this goes back to the mid-80s, I don't care if it goes back to the mid-50s.

"Two 15-year-old girls, for me, is enough. The door shuts, you're never coming out. And if you go through all sorts of mental turmoil and anguish, well, good. You shouldn't rape and murder two underage girls."

This story is being updated...