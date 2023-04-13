Disgraced Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported 'missing and endangered' as cops share concern for his welfare

Drake Bell has been reported missing in Florida. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Drake and Josh star Drake Bell has been reported "missing and endangered" by police in Florida.

Daytona Beach police declared the child star missing in action, saying: "He is considered missing and endangered."

A Facebook post read: "** MISSING ** Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986."

Bell was last seen driving a grey BMW on Wednesday at around 9pm near Mainland High School in Florida.

Despite some questioning the post, police later added: "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

"If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace."

Drake Bell and Josh Peck during Nickelodeon's 19th Annual Kids' Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

The disgraced Nickelodeon star had recently completed his two-year probation for child endangerment.

Allegations against Bell were made by a then 19-year-old woman, who accused him of grooming her since she was 12.

He pleaded guilty in June 2021.

The actor came to fame at a young age, initially starring alongside Amanda Bynes in the Amanda Show on Nickelodeon before starring in Drake and Josh with Josh Peck.

The comedy ran for four seasons and came to an end in 2007.

He later voiced Spider-Man in the animated TV series Avengers Assemble.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.