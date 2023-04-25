Angry driver who confronts eco-protesters blocking the road and snatches their banner gets told off by police himself

25 April 2023, 10:34 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 10:35

A man was told off by police for confronting protesters
A man was told off by police for confronting protesters. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A frustrated driver who got out of his car to confront eco-protesters blocking his road to work was the one told off by police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unnamed man confronted the Just Stop Oil protesters on Haymarket in central London on Monday, ripping the orange banner they were holding from their hands.

It came during a day of 'slow walk' protests across central London that infuriated many commuters, who were blocked from getting to work on time.

The Haymarket driver found himself being scolded by police for leaving his vehicle, to his surprise.

He told the police liaison officers: "I need to go to work". He asked them: "What are you guys doing? What are you doing?

"I'm going to be late today! What are you doing?"

One of the police officers asked him calmly: "Can you just go back for me please?

Turning back to the protesters, the driver begged them: "Come on, just get out of the road!"

Mimicking officers, he said: "Sir, sir, sir. If you do something we'll see what happens. What are you doing?

"You're just being annoying," he told them.

Officers said: "Traffic is going slightly slower than it is normally in London.

But the driver shot back: "Slightly slower? I can see it in all your faces, you like this stuff. You like it. You're supporting this."

Protesters in central London on Monday
Protesters in central London on Monday. Picture: Getty

Yesterday was the first day in the latest round of protests for the campaign group, which saw them disrupt traffic on roads in the West End, Westminster and south London.

Some 100 protesters are also marching slowly through various London streets on Tuesday.

The group's main demand is for the government to stop funding new oil and gas projects.

Read more: Just Stop Oil begin day two of ‘slow walking’ protests in London - sparking fury during morning commute

Read more: Eco zealots spark fury during London rush hour with 'slow walk' through capital streets before being moved on

The slow march comes after a weekend of rallies from Extinction Rebellion on the streets of Westminster, alongside other environment campaign groups, who share similar demands.

Police liaison officers "are deployed to spontaneous or pre-planned public order/public safety events as a resource to enable an effective policing response and act, where needed, in a mutual aid capacity", according to the College of Policing.

Protesters yesterday in London
Protesters yesterday in London. Picture: Getty

Their job includes "identify[ing] and differentiat[ing] individuals and groups who may become involved in or encourage disorder or violence or increase levels of tension and provide commanders with ‘fast time’ updates to enable informed and proportionate decision making."

They also have to "engage in dialogue and communication with and ensure the flow of information between police officers, crowd members and other individuals at all times during the event in order to support public safety".

