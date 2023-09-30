Moment driver spotted drinking mug of tea on motorway, as bemused police slap him with dangerous driving fine

Van driver spotted drinking cup of tea on motorway

By Kit Heren

A driver has been fined after being spotted enjoying a cup of tea while driving down the motorway.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage of the bizarre episode shows officers ordering the driver to put down his tea and concentrate on the road, after he took his hands off the steering wheel.

The incident took place last summer on the M6 in Cheshire. The driver was given a £100 fine for not being in control of his vehicle, and had three points added to his licence.

Lisa Scott, National Highways’ regional safety programme manager for the north-west, said: "Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day and the vast majority are sensible behind the wheel.

"However, some drivers are putting themselves and others at risk through using mobile phones, driving without a seatbelt or even handling a boiling hot drink at the wheel.

Read more: Driver who died alongside girl, 15, in school bus crash was 'caring family man' who 'always prioritised others'

Read more: Rishi Sunak 'slams the brakes' on anti-driver schemes as he takes aim at 20mph zones and low traffic neighbourhoods

The driver drinking his tea. Picture: National Highways

“We are committed to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured while travelling on our roads by 50% by 2025 and we have a long-term ambition for zero harm.

"To achieve that we need to tackle the unsafe driving behaviour that we sadly still encounter."

Police in parts of northern England are running an operation where unmarked vehicles are monitoring cars for unsafe driving, such as the tea incident, or drivers looking at their phones.

Sergeant Matt Picton, from the North West Commercial Vehicle unit, said: "This operation highlights the number of drivers that are willing to risk their lives and that of others.

Another driver on his phone. Picture: National Highways

"Having a driving licence comes with great responsibility and those that abuse that will be dealt with accordingly.

"Once again, this operation shows the blatant disregard of some drivers who choose to ignore the rules of the road and we will not tolerate those who do.

"Using a mobile phone, no seat belt, speeding, poor mechanical condition, breach of drivers' hours, over loaded etc are all things that can be eradicated from our roads if people pay just stop and think before they act.

"We are committed to making all roads safer and we will continue to enforce road traffic legislation daily and target those who risk the most harm to the public who just want to go about their daily business without fear of injury or death.

"Far too many people are seriously injured or killed on Britain's roads and we will continue our work to reduce that number."