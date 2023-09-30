Rishi Sunak 'slams the brakes' on anti-driver schemes as he takes aim at 20mph zones and low traffic neighbourhoods

30 September 2023, 00:18

Rishi Sunak wants to fight back against anti-motorist schemes
Rishi Sunak wants to fight back against anti-motorist schemes. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has said he is "slamming the brakes" on anti-motorist schemes including blanket 20mph speed limits and low traffic neighbourhoods.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The PM, who appears to sense an opportunity to gain ground on Labour with a focus on drivers, said he will fight back against a "relentless attack" on car users.

He is taking aim at years of initiatives that have focused on the environment and traffic reduction, such as Wales's introduction of 20mph limits on many roads.

"I'm slamming the brakes on the war on motorists - it is as simple as that," Sunak told The Sun.

Read more: Sunak to stop councils imposing 20mph roads and make it easier to challenge parking fines in 'pro-driver' package

"What we want to do now is make sure that all these hare-brained schemes forced on local communities, whether it is low traffic neighbourhoods, whether it is blanket 20 mile an hour speed limits, all of that... [they] need to stop.

"What we want to make sure is that local communities are not having these things imposed upon them, forced on them.

"We've seen that happening in Wales. That's not right. And we're going to take a different approach to this."

A raft of measures have been confirmed.

Sunak wants to boost his credentials with drivers
Sunak wants to boost his credentials with drivers. Picture: Alamy

Guidance on 20mph limits will be reviewed to stop "their blanket use in areas where it is not appropriate", the Department for Transport said.

That is despite the Welsh government claiming its initiative will save up to 100 lives a year.

Low traffic neighbourhood guidance will also be reviewed.

Read more: Shocking moment furious driver bangs on woman's car and calls her 'f***ing s**g' in foul-mouthed road rage rant

They have drawn criticism for pushing traffic into other roads and fears were raised about emergency vehicles' access being hampered.

Other measures include a clampdown on enforcement of parking and yellow box junctions.

Bus lanes should only ban cars "when necessary" under new Department for Transport guidance.

Low traffic neighbourhoods have been criticised by drivers
Low traffic neighbourhoods have been criticised by drivers. Picture: Alamy

A National Parking Platform pilot will be introduced so drivers may only need to use one app instead of having to download several to pay for a space.

Utility firms will also be charged when they dig up roads in peak times, leading to traffic jams, and the money raised will be put into fixing potholes.

The full package will be unveiled by transport secretary Mark Harper in a speech at the Tory party conference in Manchester on Monday.

Sunak's move comes after the party managed to cling on to Boris Johnson's old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip after the Tories turned it into an effective referendum on Sadiq Khan's Ulez.

The policy requires cars to meet emissions standards or drivers face a £12.50 daily charge.

He has already pushed back the date a ban on petrol and diesel cars is due to kick in from 2030 to 2035.

But such moves will anger critics who say the government needs to focus on environmental policies to meet Net Zero targets instead of pandering to petrol and diesel drivers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Flying Scotsman was involved in a train crash as two people were taken to hospital

Two taken to hospital after Flying Scotsman and carriage crash at station

The move has left the girls' club 'immensely disappointed'.

'The smiles vanished from their faces': Fury as girls' football club 'loses' training pitch to boys' club

Tupac was gunned down in 1996 aged 25

Tupac's family welcome charge against man accused of murdering legendary rapper in 1996 Vegas drive-by shooting

Election 2024 Trump California

Man pleads guilty over attempt to reverse Trump election defeat

Caroline Crouch was 19 when she was killed by her Greek pilot husband

Caroline Crouch's killer husband loses bid for freedom as he's told he will stay behind bars until 2048

Kosovo Serbia Tension

Nato beefs up Kosovo presence with UK troops after monastery shootout

Tupac

What happened to Tupac Shakur? Rapper's murder case explained as man arrested almost 30 years on

Northeast Rain

Rush-hour rainstorm causes transport chaos in New York City

Firefighters after battling a fire that destroyed the Port Clyde General Store and other waterfront businesses in Port Clyde, Maine

Fire destroys Jamie Wyeth paintings at art gallery in Maine

Jessica Baker has been named as the teenage victim of the bus crash

Teenage girl killed in 'truly horrific' M53 bus crash named as 15-year-old Jessica Baker

A second person has been arrested after the felling of the tree.

Man in his 60s arrested after felling of 300-year-old world-famous Sycamore Gap Tree

Tupac Shakur

Man, 60, charged with murdering rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas

Congress Budget

US government shutdown looks certain after hard-right Republicans reject plan

Refugees embrace

More than 80% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population flees to Armenia

New York's streets have flooded as heavy rain rolled in

New York hit by 'life threatening storm' as streets flood and drivers abandon cars in window-height water

Sweden Violence

Swedish military to help police after surge in gang violence

Latest News

See more Latest News

The OceanGate sub tragedy is set to be made into a film.

OceanGate Titan sub tragedy set to be made into a film as writers say it will 'honour those involved'
Tupac Shakur model unveiled at Tussauds

Man arrested over fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in 1996

The Government has denied reports that ministers are considering cutting the winter fuel allowance

No10 denies millions of pensioners at risk of losing winter fuel allowance in trade-off to keep triple lock
Tupac was gunned down in 1996 aged 25

Breakthrough at last? US police arrest man over 1996 drive-by killing of legendary rapper Tupac in Las Vegas
School Shooting-Michigan

Teenager could face life in jail for killing four students at Michigan school

Melania Trump renegotiates her pre-nup amid Donald Trump's legal troubles

Melania Trump ‘renegotiates pre-nup’ after Donald Trump found liable for fraud

Her parents have called the apology "useless".

Furious parents of black girl snubbed in medal ceremony brand Gymnastics Ireland's apology 'useless'
Jessie J revealed that she has split from her label

Jessie J jokes she is 'unemployed' as she splits from record label after 17 years

Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Bullfighting is exempt

Spanish law strengthens animal rights – with exemption on bullfights

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit