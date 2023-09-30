Driver in M53 school bus crash who died alongside 15-year-old girl 'had medical issues' at the wheel, say family

30 September 2023, 06:54 | Updated: 30 September 2023, 07:01

Stephen Shrimpton and Jessica Baker died in the crash
Stephen Shrimpton and Jessica Baker died in the crash. Picture: Facebook/Handout

By Kit Heren

A bus driver who died alongside a 15-year-old girl when his vehicle overturned on the motorway had "medical issues" at the wheel, his family has said.

Listen to this article

The crash took place on the M53 motorway near Liverpool on Friday morning, as children were being taken to Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School for girls.

Jessica Baker, 15, died in the crash alongside the driver, Stephen Shrimpton. A 14-year-old boy is in hospital with life-changing injuries. Some 52 more passengers were hurt and needed treatment.

Mr Shrimpton, a husband and a father of two young children, suffered a medical problem during the trip, his sister-in-law said, as she tried to raise money for his funeral.

She added in the fundraiser: "He tragically died in an accident on the M53 on the morning on the 29th of September, after suffering medical issues at the wheel while driving students to school.

Mr Shrimpton died in the crash. Picture: Facebook

"He’s sadly left behind my sister who’s now a widow in her early thirties, and unfortunately a single mum along side his much loved two young children who are only 8 and 4, who are going to grow up without their beloved father.

Children were taken to the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park Hospitals.

A total of 58 people, including the driver, were on the school bus involved in a crash on the M53 motorway in Merseyside.

Mr Shrimpton leaves behind a wife and two children. Picture: Facebook

"Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today," a police statement said as her family released a photo of her.

"Jessica's family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via the Merseyside Police news office as appropriate."

Read more: Man in his 60s arrested after felling of 300-year-old world-famous Sycamore Gap Tree

Merseyside Police's Local Policing Superintendent Sabi Kaur said: "This was a truly horrific incident and the impact on this will have been felt far and wide not only in Wirral but across Merseyside.

"Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the girl and the bus driver as well as with those who have been impacted by this incident and we will do everything we can to support them in the coming days and weeks.

Jessica Baker died in the crash. Picture: Handout

"We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they have captured something significant to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"We would also ask the public to avoid speculating on the incident or posting information or images which could be distressing for the families and those involved."

Police said 39 people had been discharged needing no further treatment and another 13 suffered minor injuries and have been released.

A "major incident" was declared by hospitals following the collision but the situation has since "de-escalated".

Witnesses said children escaped from the back window and were stood on the M53 hard shoulder after the bus crashed.

Two people died in the crash. Picture: Alamy
Scene on the M53 this morning. Picture: Global

Firefighters helped passengers exit the bus, with Mark Thomas, area manager of Merseyside Fire and Rescue service, saying: "Firefighters worked with emergency services colleagues at scene to stabilise the vehicle. We ensured the scene was safe, and we assisted casualties exiting the bus.

"Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, shortly after we were able to assist the casualties onto a second coach to receive care away from the scene.

Read more: 'The first step to justice': Man charged with murdering Tupac in 1996 Las Vegas drive-by shooting

"Our operations are currently scaling down, and currently we stay at the scene, in attendance, to preserve the scene with Merseyside Police whilst an investigation is conducted.

"The thoughts of everyone at Merseyside Police Fire and Rescue Service are with the friends, the colleagues, and the families of all of those involved in this terrible incident."

Emergency services convoy leads coach of survivors off M53 after horror school bus crash

Read more: Top police officer faces probe for wearing Falklands medal despite being too young to fight in the war

Read more: Moment disqualified motorcyclist flips off bike as it explodes in fireball, after crash on residential street

Around 10 police vehicles, four fire engines and five ambulances raced to the area in Merseyside just after 8am.

North West Air Ambulance Services also scrambled to the scene, where part of the motorway was closed entirely.

Calday Grammar School in the Wirral has tweeted: "A situation involving one of our school buses on the highway earlier today has come to our attention. 

"If you need to talk or seek guidance, please reach out to our teaching and pastoral teams."

Councillor for Upton by Chester Sherin Akhtar posted a statement on Facebook which reads: "I can confirm and am aware of an accident on the M53 this morning going towards the Wirral/ Birkenhead. 

"It involves a Carvers coach (W3) travelling to Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar school for girls."

A witness who tweeted a photo showing a bus lying on its side wrote: "Crash on the M53 towards Liverpool just after J5. Coach on the side with school kids escaping for the back window.

"Hope all the kids got out ok."

Another said: "Drove past that was awful to see all the kids standing on the hard shoulder."

