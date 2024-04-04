Drivers caught in huge M25 delays with section of motorway shut for 'seven hours' after Vauxhall Astra crash

Drivers were caught in huge queues after a nearly 10-mile section of the M25 was closed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A stretch of the M25 has been shut for seven hours and counting after a crash earlier this morning that left a driver needing hospital treatment.

All four lanes of the motorway have been closed on a 9.4mile stretch between Junction 5 and 6 near Limpsfield Surrey after the crash at 6.55am today.

The closure is in place on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions six for Godstone and five for the A21/M26 link.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a black Vauxhall Astra crashed before leaving the carriageway and stopping at Water Lane.

The anticlockwise #M25 in #SURREY is still COMPLETELY CLOSED between junctions 6 and 5. This has now been implemented for 7 hours with all traffic being diverted via the #A25. There are delays of 3 hours in the area #M23 #A3 #M4 #M40 #M1 Please avoid — Lee Evans (LGRE) - the official account (@LeeEvansBirding) April 4, 2024

Surrey police said earlier today: “There is currently a full closure of all four lanes of the M25 anticlockwise between Junction 6 and Junction 5. Water Lane is also closed northbound after the junction with Park Road.

“These closures are likely to remain in place for several hours while we gather the evidence required for our investigation into the collision.

“We appreciate that this will unavoidably cause disruption for motorists and apologise for the inconvenience. Officers are working hard to get the lanes reopened as soon as possible.”

****Road Closure: M25 Junction 6-5 anticlockwise****



Please be aware that there is a full closure on the anticlockwise M25 due to a collision involving a single black Vauxhall Astra between junctions 6 and 5, with vehicles being diverted off the M25 from junction 6. pic.twitter.com/ddE0gs6Djk — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) April 4, 2024

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed one person was treated at the scene before being taken to St George's Hospital in London.

National Highways warned motorists of 90 minute delays, however frustrated motorists said they had been stuck in queues lasting three hours.

One motorist trapped and diverted onto the A25 wrote: “The anticlockwise M25 in Surrey is still COMPLETELY CLOSED between junctions 6 and 5. This has now been implemented for 7 hours with all traffic being diverted via the A25. There are delays of 3 hours in the area Please avoid.”

Motorists said the closure had been in place for nearly seven hours. Picture: Alamy

There are severe delays in the area, according to AA. Their traffic update states: “Road closed and severe delays due to crash, a car involved on M25 anticlockwise from J6 A22 (Godstone) to J5 M26 / A21.

"Congestion to the M23 at J7, which is heavy northbound towards Hooley, and onlookers clockwise queueing from J5 M26."

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The M25 in Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between J6 (Godstone) and J5 (M26 link) due to a serious collision.

"All emergency services are working at the scene with Surrey police leading the response."