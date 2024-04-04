Tube strikes called off after talks between union and TfL

By Kit Heren

Two days of Tube driver strikes scheduled for Monday and in May have been called off after talks between their union and Transport for London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members of Aslef were set to walk out on April 8 and May 4, threatening Tube strike travel misery across the capital.

Now both days of strikes have been axed following negotiations between Aslef and TfL.

Separate train strikes at 16 rail companies on Friday, Saturday and Monday are still going ahead.

The industrial actions forms part of a long-running dispute over terms and conditions.

Aslef said: "After a series of meetings at ACAS, our negotiating team has received a proposal that resolves the key issues in our dispute.

Read more: Tube and train drivers to go on strike in April and May in a long-running dispute over terms and conditions

Read more: 'Aslef wants to shut people out': Minister defends railway ticket sale for journeys running during drivers' strike

Tube strikes had been planned for two days in May and April. Picture: Alamy

"Management have confirmed that they have disbanded their "Trains Modernisation" team and will not be implementing their plans to changes drivers working arrangements without agreement.

"They have also agreed to reinstate annual refresher training stoped during the pandemic.

"To deal with our concerns over safety and security an additional team of Transport Support and Enforcement officers will be recruited focused on dealing with anti social behaviour on trains during Night Tube hours. Work will continue on the installation of new cab security locks to make our members workplace safer.

A Tube train leaves the station. Picture: Getty

"We are pleased that we have successfully resolved these long standing issues without the need for strikes."

Sadiq Khan said: "Good news for Londoners: Monday’s tube strike is no longer going ahead.

"This demonstrates - once again - what can be achieved by talking and engaging with transport staff and trade unions rather than working against them."