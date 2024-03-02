Sarah Ferguson 'hugely relieved' as doctors say skin cancer ‘doesn’t appear to have spread’ following examination

Sarah Ferguson has been told her cancer does not appear to have spread. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duchess of York has been told her skin cancer doesn't appear to have spread following a round of surgery, a friend has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sarah Ferguson, 65, was diagnosed with malignant melanoma just months after being treated for breast cancer, she announced in January.

Medical professionals raised concerns after removing several moles from her body during a reconstructive breast surgery last year.

One of the moles tested as a malignant melanoma. The concerning results came just days after Christmas.

But now the Duchess has received a positive update following a bout of surgery.

The surgery was to examine the area around the area of the malignant mole, as well as her lymph nodes.

A friend of the Duchess said she has now learned these areas were all “free of cancer”, with doctors adding it appears the disease has not spread, the MailOnline reported.

“She's undergone further surgery following the melanoma diagnosis to examine the area around the mole that was found to be malignant and her lymph nodes,” her friend said.

Read more: 'That's why I don't work behind a bar!': Prince William pulls St David's Day pint and takes shot during Wrexham visit

Read more: Kensington Palace issues fresh statement on Kate’s health following concerns amid speculation

The Duchess announced her diagnosis in January. Picture: Alamy

“The good news is that these have all been found to be free of cancer so it looks like there has been no spread of the disease and the prognosis is good, though she'll have to have regular check-ups going forward.

'It's a huge relief for Sarah and the entire family after the most stressful time and an anxious wait for results.”

This is the “best possible outcome she could have hoped for”, the friend added.

The Duchess will still need to remain vigilant and undergo 12-week check ups.

Other sources added that the doctors have been reluctant to use the term ‘cancer-free’ as she needs to be kept under careful observation.

The friend added: “She is very lucky that the melanoma was caught early thanks to the vigilance of her dermatologist, who asked for a number of moles to be checked while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after her mastectomy.

“Sarah will now have to have checks every 12 weeks. She's determined that some good comes out of her situation and was heartened to see there was an upsurge in people checking for details of melanoma on the NHS website after she made her diagnosis public.

“You can expect to see her banging the drum for the public health message and urging people not to miss mammograms or delay getting moles checked.

“Her intention will be to get the message out about the importance of being vigilant about checking the size, shape, colour and texture of moles. If melanoma is caught early, it can be treated very effectively.”

Announcing her skin cancer diagnosis in January, the Duchess wrote: “I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”