Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Royal fans may soon be able to vacation in one of King Charles’ regal cottages, equipped with its very own ballroom, dining table for up to 16 people and an original price tag of £1.2mil, as it's set to become available to holidaymakers.

Situated in Brecon Beacons, the picturesque three-bedroom cottage named Llwynywermod is now set to become a holiday home.

Originally bought through the Duchy of Cornwall by Charles in 2007, he restored the property using traditional methods, setting it up to become the perfect royal holiday home.

And after the Queen’s death last year, Prince William took over the property.

Under Prince William’s new plans for the property, holidaymakers will be able to rent out the property for their summer holidays after this September – and even Charles himself will have to pay if he wishes to have some time away in the Welsh home.

Charles has reportedly been told to move out his belongings, much to his "disappointment", an insider told MailOnline.

The only catch? It’s £2,400 a week.

Llwynywermod cottage, in Brecon Beacons, is allegedly to become available to people look for a staycation. Picture: Getty

The garden is reportedly full of roses, jasmine and honeysuckle, as chosen by the king. Picture: Getty

Typically the monarch stays at the property for a week or two each summer – that is, until reports emerged that Prince William wanted to rent it out as a holiday home.

If the plans go ahead, the cottage would become the fourth nearby property owned by the Duchy to be let out, including the North Range cottage.

According to reports, the change was made to ensure the Duchy continues making profit – raking in £24.048mil in the last year alone.

Located in the village of Myddfai in Carmarthenshire, it’s accompanied by a Grade-II listed barn and has 192 acres of land.

With custom-made carpets, a sustainable wood-chip boiler and doors made from Duchy of Cornwall oak, the cottage is sure to dazzle prospective holidaymakers.

The King was reportedly 'miffed' by the Prince of Wales' decision. Picture: Getty

Architect Craig Hamilton restored the interiors when the property was managed by the Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot.

The carpet of the barn is based on an eighteenth-century Welsh blanket design, according to reports, woven by D&S Bamford.

It is also thought Annabel searched the country for antique Welsh pieces to furniture the home with.

According to the insider: "The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.

"The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste."

It’s believed King Charles stayed in the cottage in 2021 after the funeral of his father Prince Philip to mourn.