Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers

17 July 2023, 19:30

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.
Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Royal fans may soon be able to vacation in one of King Charles’ regal cottages, equipped with its very own ballroom, dining table for up to 16 people and an original price tag of £1.2mil, as it's set to become available to holidaymakers.

Situated in Brecon Beacons, the picturesque three-bedroom cottage named Llwynywermod is now set to become a holiday home.

Originally bought through the Duchy of Cornwall by Charles in 2007, he restored the property using traditional methods, setting it up to become the perfect royal holiday home.

And after the Queen’s death last year, Prince William took over the property.

Under Prince William’s new plans for the property, holidaymakers will be able to rent out the property for their summer holidays after this September – and even Charles himself will have to pay if he wishes to have some time away in the Welsh home.

Charles has reportedly been told to move out his belongings, much to his "disappointment", an insider told MailOnline.

The only catch? It’s £2,400 a week.

Read more: 'Adorable' never-before-seen pics of King Charles with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted in documentary

Read more: Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

Llwynywermod cottage, in Brecon Beacons, is allegedly to become available to people look for a staycation.
Llwynywermod cottage, in Brecon Beacons, is allegedly to become available to people look for a staycation. Picture: Getty
The garden is reportedly full of roses, jasmine and honeysuckle, as chosen by the king.
The garden is reportedly full of roses, jasmine and honeysuckle, as chosen by the king. Picture: Getty

Typically the monarch stays at the property for a week or two each summer – that is, until reports emerged that Prince William wanted to rent it out as a holiday home.

If the plans go ahead, the cottage would become the fourth nearby property owned by the Duchy to be let out, including the North Range cottage.

According to reports, the change was made to ensure the Duchy continues making profit – raking in £24.048mil in the last year alone.

Located in the village of Myddfai in Carmarthenshire, it’s accompanied by a Grade-II listed barn and has 192 acres of land.

With custom-made carpets, a sustainable wood-chip boiler and doors made from Duchy of Cornwall oak, the cottage is sure to dazzle prospective holidaymakers.

The King was reportedly 'miffed' by the Prince of Wales' decision.
The King was reportedly 'miffed' by the Prince of Wales' decision. Picture: Getty

Architect Craig Hamilton restored the interiors when the property was managed by the Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot.

The carpet of the barn is based on an eighteenth-century Welsh blanket design, according to reports, woven by D&S Bamford.

It is also thought Annabel searched the country for antique Welsh pieces to furniture the home with.

According to the insider: "The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.

"The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste."

It’s believed King Charles stayed in the cottage in 2021 after the funeral of his father Prince Philip to mourn.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A damaged car in front of a burned tree near Loutraki, west of Athens, Greece

Wildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital

Joao Donato

Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato dies aged 88

Exclusive
Redrow is planning to close two of it's sites in the South of England (file images)

Over 100 jobs at risk as one of the UK's largest housebuilding companies plans to close two sites and cut office staff

Russia Ukraine

Moscow blames Ukraine after key bridge to Crimea attacked again

One of the crashed buses at the scene of a crash between two buses on the D2 motorway near Brno, Czech Republic

Driver killed and 76 people injured as two buses collide on Czech motorway

Egypt Building Collapse

12 killed as apartment building collapses in Cairo

Instagram login form with login with Facebook option

Meta faces daily fine from Norwegian regulator over advertising practices

Activision on phone screen

Microsoft and UK regulators seek more time to work on Activision deal

A musician has been left enraged after what appears to be a RyanAir baggage handler tossing his expensive instruments on a conveyor - after paying through the nose to have them on his flight.

Enraged passenger slams RyanAir after fragile musical instrument seemingly tossed onto conveyor by baggage handler

The Colosseum

Warnings as heatwave bakes southern Europe

Indian finance minister

G20 finance chiefs to address climate change and rising debt

A combine harvester

Russia halts deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in blow to global food security

The Glades shopping centre in Bromley has banned children after a spate of violence caused four police officers to be injured.

London shopping centre bans unaccompanied children after mass brawl which injured police officers

Temperatures continue to soar worldwide, as Europe awaits heatwave Charon's impact.

Holidaymakers evacuated from scorching resorts in Europe as 'hottest day' approaches - and it could last until August

The drug could prove to bring new hope to Alzheimer's sufferers (file image)

Hope for Alzheimer’s patients as new drug donanemab slows cognitive decline 'by a third'

The Bibby Stockholm barge left for Portland Port, Dorset on Monday

Giant barge that will house 500 asylum seekers finally on way to Dorset a month late after refit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack the Ripper was an epileptic cigarmaker in east London, a new book claims after combing through recently-unearthed medical records

Jack the Ripper 'identified as disabled cigar-maker' by great-great-granddaughter of policeman involved in original case
Kathryn Llewellyn, 43, and Teresa Morgan-Peters, 45, have been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Two mothers jailed for 10 years after ‘halloween horror movie’ attack on woman while wearing ‘clown masks’
Belarussian soldiers

More Wagner troops roll into Belarus as part of deal that ended their mutiny

Oxford University has sparked outcry after felling nearly 100 trees.

University of Oxford under fire as it fells nearly 100 trees local villages rely on as noise barrier from A34 traffic
Rishi Sunak explained the plans on a visit to a school in London today

University is 'great but not the only way to succeed', PM tells LBC as he outlines crackdown on ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees
Up to 200 Just Stop Oil protesters took to the streets - sparking the anger of London commuters

Met arrest 20 eco-protesters after Just Stop Oil carry out plot to 'paralyse' London with biggest ever slow-march
A wave in Hong Kong

Schools and stock market closed as Typhoon Talim sweeps south of Hong Kong

Stockton Rush wanted cast members from the Titanic film on the doomed sub

OceanGate boss Stockton Rush wanted to hire the cast of the Titanic movie to accompany his billionaire guests
Death Valley

Brutal heatwave sizzles Death Valley as global temperatures approach new highs

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been called as witnesses for Kevin Spacey's defence

Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish take the stand in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final
George’s dad, uncle, granddad, great-grandmother and great-grandfather all served

Prince George 'won't have to serve in military' in break with centuries of Royal tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit