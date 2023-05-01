'Adorable' never-before-seen pics of King Charles with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted in documentary

Two previously unseen photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with King Charles have been revealed for the first time in a new documentary. Picture: BBC

By Chris Samuel

Two previously unseen photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with King Charles have been revealed for the first time in a new documentary about the monarch.

The pictures, thought to have been taken in 2016, were spotted in the BBC film Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, which aired on Sunday night.

One of the photographs shows King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, pointing towards something out of frame while sat next to Prince George.

The monarch and his eldest grandson are seen at a picnic table with glasses of juice, with the young royal wearing a navy T-shirt, and Charles in pinstripe suit with a teal-coloured tie.

The second photograph spotted by eagle-eyed royal fans shows Princess Charlotte as a baby, smiling as she is entertained by Charles, who holds something up for her to look at.

Read more: 'It's great to be home': Donald Trump touches down in Scotland for first UK visit since 2019

Read more: Cancer nurses walk out for first time in NHS history as union leader warns strikes could last until Christmas

The pictures featured during a previous interview with Charles, in which he explains how his concerns for the future generation fuel his passion for the environment.

"I mind so much about the future, what we're going to leave to our children and grandchildren," he said. "That's what really gets me going."

Royal fans spotted the previously unseen images when the documentary aired. Picture: BBC

The images were met with delight by royal fans on social media, with one writing: "So nice to see this cute relationship that King Charles has with his grandchildren."

"Grandpa King is adorable!" another said, "It's very precious".

While a third added: "Look how adorable they are. He is such a wonderful grandpa! So glad they have him around and vice versa."

The second photograph shows Princess Charlotte as a baby, smiling as she is entertained by Charles . Picture: BBC

King Charles III And The Queen Consort Visit Liverpool. Picture: Getty

In other footage of Charles, captured when he was 18, the monarch says: "I like to think of us more as a family rather than as a firm. I tend to think of my family as very special people.

"And, in that sense, I'm only beginning to see my parents and the rest of my family as other people, do you know what I mean? That you look upon them as having their own different characteristics."

Read more: ISIS leader killed in 'intelligence operation' in Syria, Turkey's president confirms

Read more: 'No excuse': Leeds United players apologise after footage shows them 'ignoring' young fan

Charles made originally made the remarks in Royal Family, a behind-the-scenes film released in 1969 which hasn't been broadcast for over four decades.

It comes in the run up to Charles' coronation on May 6, which will see the monarch formally crowned in Westminster Abbey.