'No excuse': Leeds United players apologise after footage shows them 'ignoring' young fan

1 May 2023, 13:59

The video emerged after Leeds United's 4-1 loss to Bournemouth
The video emerged after Leeds United's 4-1 loss to Bournemouth. Picture: Twitter
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Leeds United players have issued an apology after they were slammed for 'ignoring a group of fans' waiting for them before the team's 4-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Footage emerged online showing a number of players appearing to ignore a group of fans, including a young boy who calls one of the players' names.

The players have been heavily criticised online by a number of Leeds United fans, who say they no longer recognise their club.

One fan wrote: "This isn’t Leeds United."

Another said: "Of all the things Leeds United have lost over the past two seasons, our dignity is the one that hurts the most."

The club has since released a group statement from the players, in which they apologise for their performance and said there was "no excuse" for not acknowledging fans.

The message reads: "As the first team squad at Leeds United, we wanted to reach out to the fan base regarding yesterday’s game and subsequent posts on social media. Firstly, the performance was not good enough.

"There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this.

"What is just as concerning to us as a group, is the video online of us leaving the hotel. Words can’t express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad."

It continued: "On a matchday we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but also that we are on time when leaving for games.

"However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful.

"We do not believe that this fight is over and we will keep going until the last ball is kicked this season. Thank you again for your support."

It comes just weeks after Arsenal players were criticised under similar circumstances.

A video posted on the club's social media account, captioned 'Making Memories with our Mascot', shows Arsenal's squad signing a young mascot's club shirt.

Most players sign the shirt without making eye contact or speaking to the little girl.One player, Ben White, appears to say 'hiya' as he approaches.

