South London football club targeted with swastika and racist graffiti as police hunt for suspect

Police are hunting for the culprit after a swastika and other racist graffiti was scrawled on Dulwich Hamlet's sign. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A beloved south London football club has been targeted with a swastika and other racist graffiti, as police hunt for the culprit.

Dulwich Hamlet, who play in the Isthmian League Premier, the seventh tier of English football, said the offensive marks and writing had been scrawled on a sign several times.

The racist wrongdoer made his mark early in the morning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between July 21 and August 9.

The club, who are very popular in the local area and count Peter Crouch among their former players, said they had cleaned it off but then were forced to put up a new sign and install CCTV.

One staff member caught the suspect and took a photo, which police have now shared as they look for him.

Warning: some readers may find the below image offensive

The swastika. Picture: Met Police

Bizarrely, club bosses think the graffiti was initially sparked by moves to clear weeds from the area around the stadium, before descending into racist abuse.

Dulwich Hamlet FC chairman Ben Clasper said: "We think the club's recent efforts to start clearing and weeding the area surrounding the stadium has prompted these attacks on our property. However we were shocked to see the graffiti escalate from attacking us for cutting back vegetation into disgusting extreme racism and anti-immigration comments.

"The repeated visits in the early hours suggest this man is local to the area. We hope this information, and the photograph will help someone in our community to identify him so the police can take further action."

The man police are looking for. Picture: Met Police

Police said the graffiti was "hugely offensive and distressful to local people and the staff and players at the club."

Investigating officer PC Nicolas Wilson, who polices in East Dulwich, said: "Dulwich Hamlet FC are a pillar of the community and it is unacceptable that their property is targeted like this.

"The man is very likely local and I am sure someone will know who he is. If you do, please contact us immediately."

Anyone who knows who the man is should call 101 or contact @MetCC on X ref CAD 1605/09AUG24.