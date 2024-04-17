‘You almost get used to being racially abused when playing away in Spain’, Jude Bellingham says ahead of crucial game

By Kieran Kelly

Jude Bellingham has said players almost get used to receiving racial abuse when playing away games in Spain.

The Real Madrid and England star made the comments ahead of his team's crucial Champions League quarter final against Manchester City.

It comes weeks after his teammate, Vinicius Jr, broke down in tears at a press conference over racist abuse he had suffered while playing in Spain.

“It’s a horrible way for a player to prepare for a game knowing that they’re probably going to get racially abused. It’s disgusting,” said Bellingham.

“It shouldn’t happen. The people in power need to do more, especially with Vini in the recent weeks – well, years actually.

“In the games where we go away, in La Liga especially, you almost get so used to it that.

“I wasn’t even aware of the incident at the weekend, which is a massive problem in itself. More has got to be done, whether it’s the punishment and how you react to it or how you move proactively to this kind of thing.”

Last month, speaking ahead of an international friendly between Brazil and Spain, Vinicius Jr broke down in tears when asked about the racism he has had to endure in La Liga.

"I just want to play football but it's hard to move forward... I feel less and less like playing [due to the racist abuse]," the Brazilian forward said.

"It never crossed my mind [to leave Spain] because if I leave Spain I give the racists exactly what they want.

"I will stay because that way the racists can continue to see my face more and more. I'm a bold player, I play for Real Madrid and we win a lot of titles and that doesn't sit well with a lot of people."

Four men were fined €60,001 and given a stadium ban after hanging an effigy of Vinicius near Real Madrid's training ground in January last year.