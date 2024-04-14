Seventeen rushed to hospital after bus carrying football fans overturns on motorway in multiple car smash

The minibus lying on its side. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Seventeen people have been rushed to hospitla after a minibus carrying football fans overturned on the motorway after a crash involving several cars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Seven of the people injured in the collision were seriously hurt, police said.

The minibus, carrying fans of National League North club South Shields, overturned on the M40 near Pontefract, in West Yorkshire.

Two other vehicles - a black Skoda Fabia and an unidentified white car - were also involved in the crash.

South Shields FC said on X, formerly Twitter: "Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today's game.

Read more: Boy, 8, dies after crash on quiet Wiltshire cul-de-sac

Read more: Three of Harry Kane's children escape car crash in Germany unharmed - after he flew to UK for Champions League clash

Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today’s game.



At this moment of time we have no further details, however we hope everyone is safe and recovering.



💜🩵 — South Shields FC (@SouthShieldsFC) April 13, 2024

"At this moment of time we have no further details, however we hope everyone is safe and recovering."

South Shields lost 3-2 to Tamworth, in the second-last game match of the National League North season on Saturday away at the Staffordshire club's Lamb Ground.

A video posted on social media, said to be taken at the scene, showed the minibus lying damaged on its side on the hard shoulder of the motorway.

Parts of the motorway were closed until Sunday morning as emergency services, including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, attended the scene.

Police said: "Inquiries into the circumstances regarding the collision remain ongoing with officers from the roads policing unit.

"Anyone with information including dashcam footage relating to the collision or the unidentified white car, who has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the roads policing unit via the livechat function on the website (westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat) or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240197597."

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.