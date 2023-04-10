Easter horror as worshipper knifed outside church after Sunday service, with suspect arrested

The Easter attack took place in St Stephen's Church. Picture: Nottingham University

By Kit Heren

A man was stabbed outside a church on Easter Sunday as he was leaving the service.

The victim was rushed to hospital for surgery after the attack, which took place outside St Stephen's Church in the village of Sneiton in Nottinghamshire at about 10.50 on Sunday morning.

The knifing left him with serious stab wounds in his abdomen, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have arrested a suspect, aged 20, who is believed to be a fellow member of the congregation. Officers are not treating the attack as a hate crime.

Lynda Blakely, the curate of St Stephen's, said: "All I can say is that our thoughts and prayers are with everybody affected by this very difficult situation."

Another church source said: "Obviously the Church and everyone there is very upset."

A third added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.

"Churches do not want this to be happening at any time, least of all on Easter Sunday."

DCI Mark Dickson said: "Officers were called to Dale Street, Sneinton on April 9 following reports of a serious assault.

"Police arrested a 20-year-old man shortly after the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody.

"An investigation has since been launched to establish what happened and, despite the large police presence in the area, I’d like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to the community."

Anyone with information regarding the attack is encouraged to contact the force on 101.

Those who wish to make an anonymous report can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.