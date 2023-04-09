Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler 'arrested on suspicion of child neglect and gun crime' as police swarm Sussex house

Katie Price's ex has been arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Katie Price's former husband and the father of two of her children has been arrested on suspicion of committing a gun offence and child neglect.

Kieran Hayler allegedly used the firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police rushed to Mr Hayler's house in West Sussex, where he lives with partner Michelle Penticost, their one-year-old child and her son, 12, on Saturday afternoon.

One neighbour told The Sun: “It was very dramatic, a police van and car suddenly turned up on the driveway of their home.

"We later heard it involved a gun which was quite frightening."

Mr Hayler has not been charged, police said.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler were married for eight years. Picture: Alamy

The couple have two children together. Picture: Alamy

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“He has been taken into custody for questioning.“We will not be commenting further.”

The couple are reportedly cooperating with the police investigation.

Mr Hayler and Ms Price tied the knot in 2013 and were married for eight years. They split up in 2021 after a messy divorce that took three years to complete.

Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost. Picture: Alamy

Ms Price dodged a potential jail sentence in June last year and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order against Ms Penticost.

She pleaded guilty after sending a text to Mr Hayler, calling Ms Penticost a "gutter s**g" which indirectly broke a five-year restraining order.

The model is banned from indirectly or directly contacting Ms Penticost following an incident at a school playground in 2019.

Katie branded Michelle a "c***ing w**re" and a "gutter s**g" in the text messages sent to her ex-husband in January last year.