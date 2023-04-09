Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler 'arrested on suspicion of child neglect and gun crime' as police swarm Sussex house

9 April 2023, 07:22 | Updated: 9 April 2023, 08:56

Katie Price's ex has been arrested
Katie Price's ex has been arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Katie Price's former husband and the father of two of her children has been arrested on suspicion of committing a gun offence and child neglect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kieran Hayler allegedly used the firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police rushed to Mr Hayler's house in West Sussex, where he lives with partner Michelle Penticost, their one-year-old child and her son, 12, on Saturday afternoon.

One neighbour told The Sun: “It was very dramatic, a police van and car suddenly turned up on the driveway of their home.

"We later heard it involved a gun which was quite frightening."

Mr Hayler has not been charged, police said.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler were married for eight years
Katie Price and Kieran Hayler were married for eight years. Picture: Alamy
The couple have two children together
The couple have two children together. Picture: Alamy

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“He has been taken into custody for questioning.“We will not be commenting further.”

Read more: Katie Price dodges speeding conviction as police drop case

The couple are reportedly cooperating with the police investigation.

Mr Hayler and Ms Price tied the knot in 2013 and were married for eight years. They split up in 2021 after a messy divorce that took three years to complete.

Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost
Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost. Picture: Alamy

Ms Price dodged a potential jail sentence in June last year and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order against Ms Penticost.

She pleaded guilty after sending a text to Mr Hayler, calling Ms Penticost a "gutter s**g" which indirectly broke a five-year restraining order.

Read more: Katie Price says Met Police officers sent 'inappropriate and derogatory' photos of disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp

The model is banned from indirectly or directly contacting Ms Penticost following an incident at a school playground in 2019.

Katie branded Michelle a "c***ing w**re" and a "gutter s**g" in the text messages sent to her ex-husband in January last year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vatican Pope Easter

Pope celebrates Easter with big crowd in flower-adorned Vatican square

Israel Passover

Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rocket attack

Paul Cattermole looked well in his final days, a fan who saw him said

Inside Paul Cattermole's final days: S Club 7 star told fan he was 'buzzing' for reunion the day before he was found dead
The Pope celebrates Mass

Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass

The house in north London

The quiet north London house hosting a business that has 'sold £1bn of electronics to Russia since Ukraine invasion'

Israel Palestinians

Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria

Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels

Prince Harry being stripped of Duke of Sussex title 'discussed at highest level' as aides joked Meghan 'took him hostage'
People gather and lay flowers at the site where Alessandro Parini, an Italian tourist, was killed in a Palestinian attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 8, 2023

Six missiles fired within hours toward Israel in rare attack from Syria

Ben Ferencz

Ben Ferencz, last living prosecutor of Nazi war crimes, dies aged 103

Attack scene

Three rockets fired from Syria towards Israel, military says

Ya Ya

Memphis Zoo bids farewell to panda ahead of return to China

Prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel beefs up security for Jerusalem religious ceremonies

Julia Wendell's mother has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her daughter's claims

Mother of fake Madeleine McCann 'mortified' over ‘fresh grief’ for Gerry and Kate

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine to restart exporting electricity again after months of Russian attacks ‘fail’

Prince George enjoyed a gripping afternoon of football alongside his dad

Prince George gripped as dad Prince William takes him to watch Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest 2-0

Kaja Kallas

Estonian leader’s party clinches new coalition government deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Many cars were towed and social media clips showed dozens of cars with tickets at a beauty spot

Dozens of cars towed and others slapped with fines after ‘inconsiderate’ parking at Snowdonia beauty spots
Schoolgirls in Afghanistan

Afghan religious scholars criticise girls’ education ban

Ms Sturgeon said the last few days had been "quite traumatic"

Nicola Sturgeon says last few days have been 'obviously difficult' after her husband's arrest in SNP finance probe
Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi responding well to treatment, doctor says

Gareth Richards has passed away after a car accident

Comedian Gareth Richards dies aged 41 after suffering brain injury in car crash

Andrew Hodgson was nearly mown down by the two cyclists

Shocking moment cyclists mount pavement and nearly 'mow down' blind man waiting at 'floating bus stop' in London
Andrey Molodkin is smearing the books in blood in response to Harry's comments about Afghan fighters

Russian artist to sell blood-smeared copies of Prince Harry's 'Spare' memoir in UK after Taliban 'chess-piece' comments
Virus Outbreak China

China defends search for source of Covid-19 after WHO criticism

The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'

Arsonist 'poured petrol through letterbox', to start fire that killed girl, 14, as others jumped from block to save themselves
A month of rain is set to fall in two days next week

'Month of rain' set to drench Brits in just two days next week after 'hottest day of 2023' on Easter Sunday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry was said to be 'infuriated' by Charles' comment

Prince Harry 'infuriated' by Charles saying he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan

Charles has invited hundreds of charity and community figures to his coronation

Delight as King Charles invites hundreds of charity workers to coronation

Kate is said to have found the walkabout with Harry and Meghan one of the hardest things she'd had to do

Kate found Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after Queen's death 'one of the hardest things she ever had to do'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'.
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit