Katie Price says Met Police officers sent 'inappropriate and derogatory' photos of disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp

Police officers allegedly shared discriminatory images about Harvey. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Katie Price has claimed that Metropolitan Police officers sent "inappropriate and derogatory" comments about her disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp.

The model, 44, made the claims of alleged misconduct via a legal letter posted on Instagram.

The letter, written by a police investigator, tells Ms Price that the officers in question will be the subject of a misconduct hearing in West Brompton, west London next week.

Harvey, 20, is blind with septo-optic dysplasia, has the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome and is autistic.

Sharing the letter online, Ms Price added: "I feel I need to share this hand delivered letter from the Metropolitan Police.

Harvey Price and Katie Price attend the National Diversity Awards. Picture: Getty

"It's disgusting that police officers from here have felt the need to laugh and use disgusting content on Harvey by creating a what's app group (sic).

"I would attend this court day but I'm away. They need to be named shamed and exposed."

The officers are alleged to have posted "discriminatory content attacking the protected characteristics of race, religion or belief, disability, sexual orientation and sex, in the form of messages, memes and videos".

The misconduct is alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2018, when Harvey would have been between the ages of 14 and 16.

Katie and Harvey together. Picture: Getty

Investigators allege that the officers' conduct amounted to breaches of the standards of professional behaviour, relating to discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, challenging and reporting improper conduct, equality and diversity and duties and responsibilities.

It comes after Ms Price previously campaigned for stricter laws to be introduced on trolling and online abuse after Harvey was targeted.

The Met said they could not comment due to the upcoming hearing.