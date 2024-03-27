You must be yolk-ing! Doctor warns against eating chocolate Easter eggs in one go

An NHS doctor is urging us not to eat whole chocolate eggs in one go this Easter. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An NHS doctor has urged people not to eat whole chocolate eggs in one go this Easter - sending social media users scrambling.

Dr Andrew Kelso has called for "moderation" as people shell-ebrate the holiday in the wake of rising levels of obesity and diabetes.

However, social media users have hit back at the advice, with one saying they're going to "eat two now" and another declaring "Easter finally has a grinch".

A third user wrote "You're not my mum" while another has asked for "more specific instructions", and questioned whether the medical advice includes a Cadbury Creme Egg.

'Please don't overdo it'

Dr Kelso, medical director at the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, warned many GP surgeries would be closed over the Easter weekend and said hospitals would be under more pressure.

He added said many people did not realise the amount of calories there were in Easter eggs.

"At a time like this when we are seeing significant increases in cases of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, as well as tooth decay, I urge people to enjoy their Easter eggs in moderation and resist the urge to eat a whole egg in one go," he said.

"As well as Easter eggs, many of us will be meeting up with family and friends for social occasions which will see us eat more cakes and biscuits.

"Combined, it all adds up to a lot of extra sugar and calories, which doesn't do our bodies any good. Enjoy your sweet treats, but please don't overdo it."