East London eco-activist who brought M25 to a standstill complains being locked up has 'ruined his life'

A Just Stop Oil activist has complained that his stunt has ruined his life. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Kit Heren

An environmental protester who caused misery to thousands of people by blocking up the M25 has moaned that being held in custody for his activism has "ruined his life".

Alfred Beswick, 26, from Hackney in east London, was one of several protesters who held up traffic on the key route around London multiple times in November.

Beswick climbed onto a gantry above Junction 22 in November 8, as part of a campaign by Just Stop Oil to disrupt everyday life for ordinary people and draw attention to their goal of stopping the government from granting new fossil fuel licences.

Dozens of distraught people shared stories of having missed appointments and family occasions like funerals because of the group's antics.

An activist thought to be Alfred Beswick blocks the M25. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Beswick was arrested and charged with causing a public nuisance for his part in the protests. He admitted the offence at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, with his lawyer telling the court he "is very anxious to get back to work".

The activist has shown remorse for his actions, the court heard, and has written a letter saying the protest has "ruined his life".

Judge Baumgartner said: "He's accepted that this has completely ruined his life. It's really disrupted his relationship with his partner... his partner is at risk of losing rented premises."

A protester on the M25. Picture: Getty

Beswick was granted bail ahead of sentencing on January 18, on the condition that he does not leave the E5, E8 and N1 postcode areas.

Some 700 Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested in the latest wave of environmental protests to rock London, which began in October.

Protesters hit the headlines in October for throwing soup on Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting in the National Gallery, before embarking on the M25 blockades.

Activists have now switched to walking slowly in traffic, infuriating drivers on the Old Kent Road in south London earlier this week, as well as people on Whitechapel Road on Thursday.

Protesters arrested earlier this year. Picture: Getty

One of the protesters, Sophie Holland, 51, a mother of three and NHS speech therapist, said: "My concern for the future of everything has reached the point it seems reasonable, responsible even, to be in the streets demanding change.

"I work with people with severe asthma and long Covid, who struggle to breathe.

"Air pollution will get worse, as will fires, floods, hunger. It is beyond contention. A liveable future is possible, but only if we stop new oil and gas. 'I'm terrified. I want my children to die of old age.

"What I can't understand is why isn’t everyone on the streets, shouting for change?"

The group were angered by the government's decision to give the green light to the UK's first new coal mine in three decades.

A spokesperson said: 'The government has just ripped up any pretence of global climate leadership and signed the death warrant for millions of people and for what?

"Coal that no British company wants or needs, whose credentials rest on dangerous lies about jobs and carbon capture and storage.

"Their toxic plans will lead to social collapse and the destruction of everything we hold dear. This cannot stand. We need everyone out on the streets now to take back what is rightfully ours: the chance of a liveable future.'