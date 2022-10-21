Eco-protestors have ‘blood on their hands’ after two women die in M20 horror crash following ambulance delay

Eco-activists blocking Dartford Bridge caused tailbacks which delayed the Ambulance by 40 minutes. Picture: Twitter / Facebook

By Danielle DeWolfe

Just Stop Oil protestors who closed the Dartford Bridge have been accused of having “blood on their hands”, after two women died in horror crash on the M20 motorway.

The accident, which occurred in Swanley, Kent, took place when one woman stopped to help the other after she became stranded on the stretch of motorway.

The pair were stood on the hard shoulder for four hours as they waited for assistance, before an oncoming vehicle, believed to be a BMW X5, veered across three lanes of traffic and ploughed into them.

Tailbacks caused by drivers rerouting to the M20 to avoid delays caused by the bridge closure, three passing tree surgeons attempted CPR, with the ambulance taking 40 minutes to arrive.

Four vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident.

One of the victims was named as mum-of-three Lisa Webber, in her 50s. Picture: Facebook

A third van driver, named as Mark Heap, also suffered a leg fracture and broken bones in his back in the same incident.

Speaking to The Sun from hospital, Mr Heap, 54, said: 'They may not have intended to hurt anyone, but they've got blood on their hands now.

The incident, which took place at 8.20am on Monday, saw both stretches of the motorway closed to traffic.

Former Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville told the paper: 'They may not have directly caused the M20 accident. But had their irresponsible demo not taken place, the women and van driver would probably not have been there.'

The eco-protest, which closed the crossing for two days, saw many drivers reroute via the M20 in a bid to avoid delays.

The Just Stop Oil protesters are coming down from the bridge. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Twitter. Picture: Alamy / Twitter

One of the victims has been named as Lisa Webber, a mother in her 50s, as her father took to Twitter to thank the group of Tree Surgeons for their efforts.

The second female victim, described as a GP in her 40s, is said to have left her car after what’s described as a 'minor collision'.

Officers from Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash and are appealing to anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them.

Reports can be made by calling 01622 798538 citing reference SN/COJ/115/22.