Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Sir Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Ed Davey has hit out at supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that apologists 'need to be exposed'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Liberal Democrat leader highlighted his track record of standing up against Russia, noting one occasion where he ended up in court after “going out on a limb” where Britain's oil and gas interests were concerned.

“There were parts of the coalition who appeared to be in love with Putin at times,” he admitted, refusing to name names.

Mr Davey's comments follow those made by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, in which he blamed the West for provoking the invasion of the country.

The Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky hit back at Mr Farage following the comments, adding: "The virus of Putinism, unfortunately, infects people."

Sir Ed Davey says becoming Leader of the Opposition 'genuinely doesn't' enter his mind

“I’ll never stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Mr Farage on anything,” said Mr Davey, highlighting that Mr Farage’s arguments are “not based on reality”.

“People who are apologists for Putin really need to look at themselves in the mirror," he said.

"He has been a dangerous man for many years.”

Read more: Zelensky says Farage 'infected by Putinism' as Reform leader doubles down on Ukraine comments

Read more: Farage doubles down on Ukraine comments after Sunak and Starmer condemned Reform UK leader

Emphasising that Putin apologists "need to be exposed", Mr Davey told Andrew Marr to "look at the British people" for a clear example of allegiance.

"You go around cities and towns and villages... The British people want us to support Ukraine - and they’re absolutely right."

It comes as Ed Davey affirmed he doesn’t see himself as the leader of the opposition, as he said he’s focused on the ‘task at hand’.

Asked if it had entered his mind that he may end up as the leader of the opposition party, Sir Ed said: “It genuinely doesn’t, for this reason.