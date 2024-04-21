Horror footage shows machete-wielding men descend into brawl on busy London street

Chaos erupted on Edgeware Road in London. Picture: London & UK Street News

By Flaminia Luck

Warning: graphic content Witnesses were stunned as a number of men engaged in a violent altercation on a busy street in north west London.

The conflict erupted, reportedly on Saturday, after someone tried to ram his car into others on Edgeware Road.

A crowd of pedestrians filmed as a white car manoeuvred on the street with two men following its movements.

The driver then unsuccessfully tries to use the vehicle as a battering ram to knock over the men.

On Edgware road pic.twitter.com/x0RygJATSy — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) April 20, 2024

The pedestrians then attack the car, trying to get to the driver.

One man jabs an unknown object through the open window of the vehicle.

The driver then opens the door and proceeds to get something out the boot.

He appears to retrieve a weapon and proceeds to attack the men who are gathered around his car.

The brawl then moves away from the vehicle as the armed man takes swings.

Screams and shouts can be heard from onlookers.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.

