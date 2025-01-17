Man and woman arrested after missing family with young children found following urgent police search

By Kit Heren

A man and a woman have been arrested after a missing family with young children was found following a police search.

The family of five, which included three young children, went missing from Edinburgh on Thursday afternoon, sparking the urgent hunt.

Officers said on Friday that the couple, their two daughters aged 13 and seven, and their 11-month-old boy had been found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Following our inquiries to locate missing persons last seen in the Captain’s Road area of Edinburgh on Thursday, 16 January, 2025, we are pleased to confirm the family has been traced safe and well.

"We would like to thank everyone for sharing our information.

"A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and inquiries are ongoing."

