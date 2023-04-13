Breaking News

Eight Met Police officers guilty of gross misconduct over offensive Whatsapps about Katie Price's son Harvey

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty of "gross misconduct" over "discriminatory and offensive" messages they shared, including some which made fun of Katie Price's disabled son.

The officers - seven men and one woman - were found to have sent sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic and disablist comments in a WhatsApp group called "Secret Squirrel S**t" between May 17 2016 and June 26 2018.

Legal chairman Christopher McKay described gross misconduct as a "breach of the standards of professional behaviour that is so serious as to justify dismissal", during the fifth day of the haring at Palestra House in Southwark, central London, on Thursday.

He found each former and serving officer to have committed gross misconduct over their own messages, as well as by "failing to challenge or report" the conduct of others in the group.

The hearing concerned former sergeant Luke Thomas, former acting sergeant Luke Allen, former Pc Kelsey Buchan, former Pc Carlo Francisco, former Pc Lee South, former Pc Darren Jenner, Pc Glynn Rees, and Officer B, who has been granted anonymity.

More follows