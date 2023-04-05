Elon Musk no longer the world's richest man after takeover of Twitter

5 April 2023, 09:26 | Updated: 5 April 2023, 09:33

Musk is now the second-richest billionaire
Musk is now the second-richest billionaire. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Elon Musk is no longer the richest man in the world after his $44bn acquisition of Twitter in October.

Mr Musk took second spot in Forbes’s annual “World’s Billionaire List”, with Bernand Arnault taking the throne.

Mr Musk’s net worth fell to $180bn, $31bn less Mr Arnault’s $211bn. The latter has seen his net worth increase by $53bn in the past year.

According to the list, Mr Musk has seen $39bn of his net worth was knocked off in a year following the purchase of Twitter, which was largely funded by selling shares in Tesla.

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter
Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter. Picture: Getty

The drop in his net worth comes after Twitter's worst ever year on Wall Street, with the company losing £700bn in investor money.

“Musk has mostly tweeted himself out of the top spot on the rank,” Forbes said.

Read More: Elon Musk urges pause to 'out of control' AI development over 'threat to civilisation'

Read More: Twitter users need to pay to appear in feed and vote in polls as Elon Musk announces more changes

Coming in at number three on Forbes' “World’s Billionaire List” was Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, who lost $57bn of his net worth.

As with Mr Musk's Twitter, Mr Bezos saw his company underperform last year with its share price falling by around 40 per cent.

Jeff Bezos has seen his wealth tumble
Jeff Bezos has seen his wealth tumble. Picture: Getty

The declining wealth of Mr Musk and Mr Bezos fits with the overall trend on Forbes' list.

Forbes said the number of billionaires across the world dropped by 28 in 2022, falling to 2,640 from 2,668 last year.

"Altogether, the planet’s billionaires are now worth $12.2tn, a drop of $500bn from $12.7tn in March 2022," it added.

Full list

Helene Arnault, Bernard Arnault, Christine Lagarde and Thierry Breton attend the "Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands" opening at the Louis Vuitton Foundation
Helene Arnault, Bernard Arnault, Christine Lagarde and Thierry Breton attend the "Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands" opening at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. Picture: Getty

Bernard Arnault & family - Net worth: $211 Billion

Elon Musk - Net worth: $180 Billion

Jeff Bezos - Net worth: $114 Billion

Larry Ellison - Net worth: $107 Billion

Warren Buffett - Net worth: $106 Billion

Bill Gates - Net worth: $104 Billion

Michael Bloomberg - Net worth: $94.5 Billion

Carlos Slim Helú & family - Net worth: $93 Billion

Mukesh Ambani - Net worth: $83.4 Billion

Steve Ballmer - Net worth: $80.7 Billion

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers & family - Net worth: $80.5 Billion

Larry Page - Net worth: $79.2 Billion

Amancio Ortega - Net worth: $77.3 Billion

Sergey Brin - Net worth: $76 Billion

Zhong Shanshan - Net worth: $68 Billion

Mark Zuckerberg - Net worth: $64.4 Billion

Charles Koch - Net worth: $59 Billion

Julia Koch & family - Net worth: $59 Billion

Jim Walton - Net worth: $58.8 Billion

Rob Walton - Net worth: $57.6 Billion

Alice Walton - Net worth: $56.7 Billion

David Thomson & family - Net worth: $54.4 Billion

Michael Dell - Net worth: $50.1 Billion

Gautam Adani - Net worth: $47.2 Billion

Phil Knight & family - Net worth: $45.1 Billion

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kemi Badenoch has proposed changes to the legal definition of 'sex' under the 2010 gender equality act.

Trans women face being banned from single-sex spaces under plan to make legal definition of sex 'biological'

New Zealand Ardern

Jacinda Ardern gets standing ovation after last speech to New Zealand parliament

Finland Politics

Finland’s outgoing PM Sanna Marin to resign as Social Democratic Party leader

Breaking
Nicola Sturgeon's husband has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested by detectives investigating SNP finances

'It's a travesty': Ex-Trump assistant supports him as former President denies charges

'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President

Melania Trump was notably absent from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

Melania missing in action: Donald Trump’s wife raises eyebrows with absence as ex-president condemns US justice

One of the court officers entered ahead of Trump and didn't hold the door open for him

'No special treatment': New York court officers don't hold the door open for Donald Trump

Trump Indicted

How strong is the legal case against Donald Trump?

Prince George will have an important role at his grandfather's Coronation

Prince George to be one of King Charles' four Pages of Honour at Coronation

Cleo Smith was abducted from her family's tent in October 2021

Doll-obsessed man who kidnapped child from Australian campsite jailed for 13 years as details of abduction emerge

Israel Palestinians

Violence at Jerusalem mosque prompts fears of wider fighting

The UK's cheapest supermarket differs depending on how much food you buy

UK's cheapest supermarkets named - but it varies depending on whether you buy a basket or trolley worth of food

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Donald Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

A report has found police officers have poor training when it comes to handling child abuse cases

Police force did nothing for 18 months after being shown video of girl, 9, being raped, report finds

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith

'She couldn't cope with being in the public eye': Rupert Murdoch and his fifth fiancée call off engagement after two weeks
Trump delivered a speech following his arrest on Tuesday

'Our country is going to hell': Trump says his only crime is 'fearlessly defending America' in defiant Mar-a-Lago speech

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Indictment

What happened during Donald Trump’s day in court as a criminal defendant?

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment in New York (Timothy A Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

Former US president Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

A family dubbed "America's most inbred" who live in started over 100 years ago with identical twin brothers whose children married and had over a dozen children together.

'America's most inbred family' began 'over a century ago with identical twin brothers whose children married'
King Charles and Queen Camilla

Camilla will be Queen: King Charles confirms 'Consort' has been dropped as new portrait revealed ahead of Coronation
Donald Trump has 34 charges against him

Read it in full: Donald Trump indictment charging him with 34 felony counts

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

Darya Trepova prior to a court session in the Basmanny District Court, in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger faces court

Trump pictured in court

Donald Trump pictured in New York court as he pleads not guilty following formal arrest

APTOPIX Trump Indictment

Trump enters New York City courtroom for arraignment

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 hush money charges after historic arrest in New York

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry stayed in Frogmore Cottage, according to reports

Prince Harry stayed in Frogmore Cottage 'for one last night' during surprise trip to UK for court date
A freedom of information request about Harry's visa application has been submitted

Officials face being forced to reveal how Prince Harry answered visa drugs question

Joe Biden is not expected to attend the coronation

Joe Biden 'will turn down' invitation to King Charles' coronation as Americans insist it's not a snub

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer
Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit