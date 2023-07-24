Elon Musk ditches Twitter's famous bird logo and rebrands it X as he 'plans development of super-app'

Elon Musk is rebranding Twitter. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Elon Musk is rebranding Twitter, adding a white X on a black background and ditching the famous blue and white bird logo.

It chimes with the billionaire's other brands Space X and the Tesla Model X - and the businessman joked he was fond of the letter.

He has changed his own profile picture to the logo as Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino posted the image, adding: "X is here! Let's do this."

By Monday morning, the logo had disappeared on the website and replaced with the new branding.

Musk said early on Monday that he wanted tweets to be called "x's" and the "whole concept" of retweets should be "rethought".

Yaccarino posted an image of it being projected onto the Twitter HQ. It replaces Larry the Bird, which was invented in tribute to a Boston Celtics basketball star.

"It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression," she said.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

"Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

Rumours persist that Musk wants to develop a super-app called X - and Yaccarino said: "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

"There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."

Mr Musk has said on Sunday: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

He is embroiled in a battle with Meta, which itself has a range of social media products under its brand, including Instagram and WhatsApp, and has pledged itself to building the "Metaverse".

It has most recently launched Threads, a similar app to Twitter that has brought Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's brands into direct competition.

Twitter imposed a limit on how many tweets users can see each day, which is thought to have helped drive interest and sign ups to Threads.