Man charged with murder of woman whose body was found in a house ten days after she went missing

4 June 2023, 09:10

A man has been charged with the murder of Emily Sanderson
A man has been charged with the murder of Emily Sanderson. Picture: Alamy/Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who went missing for ten days, before her body was found in a house in Sheffield.

Emily Sanderson, 48, was found at an address in the Hillsborough area of the city last Tuesday.

Mark Nicholls, 43, was arrested was by South Yorkshire Police on Friday and charged with murder on Saturday.

The force said in a statement on Sunday: "Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, has been remanded in custody and will appear before court tomorrow (Monday).

"Emily's body was discovered inside a property on Crofton Avenue at around midday on Tuesday 30 May. A forensic post-mortem examination determined she died of head injuries."

Emily Sanderson was 48 when she died
Emily Sanderson was 48 when she died. Picture: Alamy

"A 40-year-old woman, arrested on Wednesday 31 May on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains on police bail."

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said on Friday that Ms Sanderson was reported missing on Thursday May 25 after she had not been seen or heard from since Friday May 19.

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as inquiries continue in Crofton Avenue, where a cordon remained in place on Friday, guarded by officers.

Ms Bowell said: "The property at Crofton Avenue, where Emily's body was found, has undergone painstaking and extensive forensic examination.

"This is necessary to gather as much evidence as possible to help us understand exactly what happened.

"Emily was reported missing to police on Thursday May 25, after she had not been seen or heard from since the previous Friday.

"Emily's family and friends are understandably devastated by her death.

"I'd reiterate her family's desire for privacy as they grieve their tragic loss."

