Touching moment Prince William surprises woman on charity walk in tribute to daughter, 16, who took her own life

7 December 2023, 18:54

This is the heartwarming moment the Prince of Wales surprised a woman raising money in tribute to her late daughter.
By Jenny Medlicott

This is the touching moment Prince William surprises a woman during a fundraising walk in memory of her daughter who died by suicide.

Emma Webb lost her daughter Brodie, an avid equestrian, after she took her own life aged 16 in March 2020.

Since her daughter’s death, Ms Webb has been on a mission to raise awareness around mental health.

Her most recent charity campaign has seen Ms Webb embark on a ‘Leg on to London’ charity walk carrying a life-size resin horse on a 157.85 mile walk.

On day 13 of her walk from Chepstow to the London International Horse Show, Ms Webb was greeted with a welcome surprise.

Footage captured of the moment shows Ms Webb in the middle of a photography session in Slough with her friends and life-sized horse, Miles, to mark the end of the 13th day of her walk.

A man emerges from behind the group’s photography session when Ms Webb’s jaw suddenly drops in shock as she realises the man in front of her is Prince William.

She cups her head in disbelief before William embraces her in a hug.

So day 13…and this happened 🥰 How very, very kind and supportive ♥️ Keep watching for the biggest surprise ☺️ www.doitforbrodie.co.uk #legontolondon #suicideprevention

Posted by Emma Webb on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Sharing the moment on Facebook, Ms Webb wrote: “So day 13…and this happened.

“How very, very kind and supportive

“Keep watching for the biggest surprise.”

Accompanied by two pals, the group of four begins to chat as they take a break from the photography session.

Ms Webb has raised £30,000 so far for a suicide prevention charity.

Her JustGiving page reads: “On the 10th March 2020 my world fell apart completely. My beautiful and talented daughter and only child (Brodie) felt that she could no longer cope in this world tragically taking her own life (she was just 16 years old).”

Her website, DoitForBrodie, says of her charity campaign: “This year, to pay tribute to my beautiful Brodie, I thought it would be very poignant and meaningful to take on the challenge of walking from Brodie’s favourite showground - The David Broom Event Centre (in Chepstow) to the London International Horse Show at the Excel arena in London Docklands.

“However, I won‘t be walking alone…that would be far too easy! My plan is to pull a life size resin horse (named Miles) with me every step of the way…all 157.85 miles! The charities that I have chosen to walk for this time around are, Riders Minds and also PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide).”

