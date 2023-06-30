Macron dances while Paris burns: French President slammed for attending Elton John concert while country hit by riots

30 June 2023, 12:39 | Updated: 30 June 2023, 12:40

French President Emmanuel Macron attended Elton John's concert on Wednesday night
French President Emmanuel Macron attended Elton John's concert on Wednesday night. Picture: Bianca Brandolini/Social Media/Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Emmanuel Macron has been slammed after he was filmed dancing at Elton John's Paris concert on Wednesday while his country faced the 'worst riots in decades'.

Unrest erupted on Tuesday after a French policeman shot a teenage delivery driver in Paris, with violence the capital worsening on Wednesday.

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested since the killing on Tuesday, with Macron urging for "calm".

But some feel he has taken that sentiment too seriously, as he was filmed dancing the night away at Paris's Accor Arena alongside his wife.

He was later pictured smiling with Elton John and his husband.

Thierry Mariani, an MEP for National Rally, said: "While France was on fire, Macron was not at the side of his minister of the interior or the police but he preferred to applaud Elton John."

Thursday saw the third night of violence in a row with looting now spreading from Paris to across the country, including in Lille in the north and Marseille in the south.

Some 40,000 officers have been deployed across France.

Some 667 people were arrested in France overnight after the officer suspected of killing the teenager arrested on suspicion of homicide.

He has since apologised and remains in custody.

Rioting broke out in the streets of Marseille
Rioting broke out in the streets of Marseille. Picture: Social Media
Drone footage of smoke rising from the burning streets of Marseille
Drone footage of smoke rising from the burning streets of Marseille. Picture: Social Media

Macron said on Friday morning that another crisis meeting will be held over the situation.

Meanwhile, French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said: "Last night, our police, gendarmes and firefighters courageously faced rare violence. In accordance with my firm instructions, they made 667 arrests."

Macron at an Elton John concert on Wednesday
Macron at an Elton John concert on Wednesday. Picture: social media

On Thursday evening, the police officer issued an apology to the family while in custody.

His lawyer Laurent-Franck Liénard said he was "devastated" and that he "doesn't get up in the morning to kill people".

Footage of the shooting went viral online and a police officer has been arrested
Footage of the shooting went viral online and a police officer has been arrested. Picture: Social Media

Supermarkets were broken into, young people with batons had destroyed a pharmacy and McDonalds, and the town hall of Clichy-sous-Bois was set alight in the eastern suburbs of Paris.

Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France. Picture: Alamy

Videos shared online show piles of rubbish set alight in various parts of the country.

Firefighters urged Parisians to only make calls to the service in emergencies while they continue to tackle the growing riots and fires.

Read more: 'I hurt for my France': Kylian Mbappé and other French footballers slam Paris police for shooting teenager dead

Read more: Pictured: French-Algerian teenager shot by police in Paris following traffic stop as mother mourns 'love of my life'

The riots have spread across France since Nahel M's killing.
The riots have spread across France since Nahel M's killing. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Night of anarchy in Paris after police shooting of French-Algerian teenager during traffic stop

Read more: France deploys 40,000 more police, as officers tear gas Paris protesters led by mother of teen boy 'executed' by officer

Over 100 people have been arrested across France on the third night so far as a result of the ongoing unrest in the country.

It comes after it was announced earlier on Thursday that some 40,000 police officers had been deployed in preparation for protests.

The country's interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said 170 officers were injured during Wednesday night’s riots and 180 people were arrested.

Protests have broken out in other French cities since Nahel’s killing, including Lyon, Lille and Toulouse.

Officers shot tear gas into the crowd of protesters in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Thursday as they struggled to control the unrest.

It follows the shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M on Tuesday by an officer.
It follows the shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M on Tuesday by an officer. Picture: LBC/Family handout

Nahel's mother Monica sat on a truck at a 6,000 person protest, which started out as peaceful, on Thursday wearing a 'Justice for Nahel' T-shirt.

She cried out: "I am for Nahel, I am for Nahel!", as protesters responded: "Justice for Nahel! Justice for Nahel!"

But as the march continued, the atmosphere descended as some protesters started fires and throwing objects at police.

French President Emmanuel Macron labelled the shooting "inexcusable" but appealed for calm on Wednesday.

Nahel's mother said earlier on Thursday: "He was everything to me, and that son of a b***h shot him," she said.

Speaking in a video on Instagram, she said: "He gave me a big kiss and told me he loved me, I told him to be careful, we left the house at the same time and went to McDonalds, then I went to work like everyone.

"An hour later my son was shot. What do I do now?"

She went on in: "I only had one, he was my best friend, my son, we were so close, thank you all for your support, I don't know what else to say."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France

Hundreds arrested as scores of police officers are hurt during more protests

People displaced by gang violence stand in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard, where they have sought refuge, in Port-au-Prince

Youngsters in Haiti need aid and face ‘staggering levels’ of gender violence

A Putin selfie has sparked speculation that he is using body-doubles

Fake Putin? Body double suspicions raised after Russian president's 'waxwork' selfie with key ally Ramzan Kadyrov

July will kick off with strong winds ahead of a two-week heatwave

Brits brace for blustery start to July as 50mph winds set to hit ahead of 40C heatwave

France riots

Fiery protests grip France for third night over deadly police shooting of teen

Ukrainian soldiers fire toward Russian positions on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Saturday June 24 2023

Ukraine aims to wear down and outsmart a Russian army distracted by infighting

Former US president Donald Trump

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to throw out columnist’s defamation claims

Greta Thunberg

Zelensky meets Greta Thunberg to address the war’s effect on ecology

The logo of ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, hangs on the head office in Veldhoven, Netherlands

Dutch semiconductor machine export restrictions to come into force in September

A Syrian national flag waves as vehicles move slowly on a bridge during rush hour in Damascus

‘Nine in 10 Syrians below the poverty line as millions face cuts in food aid’

The European Central Bank near the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany

Europe inflation slips to 5.5% — but that will not stop central bank rate hikes

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light did not support her during backlash

Breaking
Kevin Spacey arriving at court to face sex offence charges

Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully' who took pleasure in groping young men, court hears

The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington

Boy, 15, and man, 23 killed 'during music video shoot' as police launch double murder probe in north London

Looters ransacked the Nike store in Paris.

Moment flagship Nike store in central Paris is ransacked by looters as wave of rioting sweeps France

Vladimir Putin has been "somewhat weakened" by an attempted coup in Russia

Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin is 'somewhat weakened' by aborted mutiny

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Goldsmith accused the government of abandoning environmental commitments

Sunak hits back: Zac Goldsmith quit govt after 'failing to apologise for undermining Privileges Committee', PM says
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The prankster nearly plummets off the cliff edge

Daredevil prankster nearly falls to his death as he slips after jumping over canyon barrier
Kristina Baikova, 28, died in a fall from her apartment in Moscow

VP of Russian bank Kristina Baikova, 28, falls to her death from window of Moscow apartment
It comes after 'human remains' were found within the wreckage

Bodies of Titan sub victims unlikely to be found as deep sea dive firm 'completes off-shore operations'
Rioting and looting has spread across France and into Belgium after police shot dead a teenage driver in Paris

Violence and looting spreads across France after police ‘execution’ of teenager - as Macron parties with Elton
The new RAF chief Sir Richard Knighton has apologised

RAF illegally discriminated against white males in bid to boost diversity, inquiry finds

A third night of unrest has hit France.

Officer who shot French-Algerian teenager, 17, charged with homicide and apologises to family as riots rage on
The store only reopened in April this year.

Tiffany & Co flagship store runs ablaze just months after launch of $500m renovations

Rishi Sunak is to launch the plans on Friday.

Rishi Sunak to recruit 300,000 new doctors and nurses in biggest shake up in NHS history

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles
Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts
Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit