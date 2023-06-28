Riots erupt in Paris after teenager, 17, shot by police officer and homicide probe launched

28 June 2023, 00:33 | Updated: 28 June 2023, 00:41

Riots erupted in the Parisian suburb after the death of 17-year-old Nael.
Riots erupted in the Parisian suburb after the death of 17-year-old Nael. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Riots erupt in Parisian suburb as homicide probe launched into French police officer was shot a teenager in the suburb of Nanterre for failing to stop his car on instruction.

Nael, aged 17, was identified as the victim on Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s office said the boy, who is from an Algerian background, was shot on Tuesday morning after he failed to stop his car after he was ordered to by an officer.

They said the officer shot at the boy and he later died from his injuries, despite efforts from an ambulance crew to resuscitate him.

In a video shared online, the two officers are stood by the car, with one pointing a gun through the window to the front passenger, and when the driver of the car pulls away, he shoots.

Reports claim the officer shouted “I’m going to lodge a bullet in your head” before taking fire.

The lawyer for Nael’s family, Yassine Bouzrou, said the video "clearly showed a policeman killing a young man in cold blood", the Mirror reported.

The officer has since been arrested and placed in custody.

The news of the teenager’s death appears to have sparked outcry in the Parisian suburb, as it attracted riots from local young communities on Tuesday evening.

Cars were set on fire in the riot that erupted.
Cars were set on fire in the riot that erupted. Picture: Getty
The police officer has now been placed in custody.
The police officer has now been placed in custody. Picture: Getty

Bins and barricades were set ablaze, firecrackers were thrown at police and officers reacted with dispersion grenades and teargas.

So far it is believed nine people have been arrested.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin urged those involved to: “Respect the grief of the family and the presumption of innocence of the police.”

It comes after France reported a record number of police shootings related to traffic stops last year.

The death of the 17-year-old is the second time this has happened in 2023 so far.

Mornia Labssi, who said she had spoken to the victim’s family and is an anti-racism campaigner said: “As a mother from Nanterre, I have a feeling of insecurity for our children.”

The IGPN national police inspectorate says it has opened an investigation into a possible “intentional killing by a person holding a position of public authority.”

