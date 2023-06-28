Pictured: French-Algerian teenager shot by police in Paris following traffic stop as mother mourns 'love of my life'

28 June 2023

Riots erupted in Paris after a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot dead during a traffic stop
Riots erupted in Paris after a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot dead during a traffic stop. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Family Handout

By Danielle DeWolfe

The mum of teenager shot dead by police in Paris following a routine traffic stop has broken her silence following his death, saying 'they took my baby'.

Delivery driver Nael M, who is being referred to by his initial, was killed in the shooting which has been described as ‘an execution’.

His family have now released a photograph of the 17-year-old, with the accompanying caption: "The love of my life".

Nael's mother, who remains anonymous, added she would "never forgive them" - referring to the police officers who fired the deadly shot.

Riots erupted in Paris overnight after the French-Algerian teenager died during the routine traffic stop.

Footage of the shooting went viral online and a police officer has been arrested
Footage of the shooting went viral online and a police officer has been arrested. Picture: Soci

Footage of the incident went viral with the police officer reportedly telling the youth “I’m going to lodge a bullet in your head.”

The video spread on social media, fuelling fury at police who had claimed they opened fire after the driver tried to ram them with his car.

French prosecutors said the officer shot at the boy and he later died from his injuries, despite efforts from an ambulance crew to resuscitate him.

Delivery driver Nael M, who is being referred to by his initial, was killed in the shooting which has been described as 'an execution'.
Delivery driver Nael M, who is being referred to by his initial, was killed in the shooting which has been described as ‘an execution’. Picture: LBC / Family Handout

In a video shared online, the two officers are stood by the car, with one pointing a gun through the window to the front passenger, and when the driver of the car pulls away, he shoots.

Reports claim the officer shouted “I’m going to lodge a bullet in your head” before taking fire.

The lawyer for Nael’s family, Yassine Bouzrou, said the video "clearly showed a policeman killing a young man in cold blood", the Mirror reported.

Cars were set on fire in the riot that erupted.
Cars were set on fire in the riot that erupted. Picture: Getty

The officer has since been arrested and placed in custody.

The news of the teenager’s death appears to have sparked outcry in the Parisian suburb, as it attracted riots from local young communities on Tuesday evening.

Read more: Female police officer sexually assaulted by two revellers at Notting Hill Carnival, as video released

Read more: Teenage girl 'drugged' at seaside gig suffers multiple seizures after being stabbed with needle

The youth's car crashed in the street after the shooting
The youth's car crashed in the street after the shooting. Picture: Social Media

Bins and barricades were set ablaze, firecrackers were thrown at police and officers reacted with dispersion grenades and teargas.

So far it is believed nine people have been arrested.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin urged those involved to: “Respect the grief of the family and the presumption of innocence of the police.”

The police officer has now been placed in custody.
The police officer has now been placed in custody. Picture: Getty

It comes after France reported a record number of police shootings related to traffic stops last year.

The death of the 17-year-old is the second time this has happened in 2023 so far.

Mornia Labssi, who said she had spoken to the victim’s family and is an anti-racism campaigner said: “As a mother from Nanterre, I have a feeling of insecurity for our children.”

The IGPN national police inspectorate says it has opened an investigation into a possible “intentional killing by a person holding a position of public authority.”

