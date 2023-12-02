Harry and Meghan not invited to Archie's godfather's wedding but Will and Kate going amid racism row

2 December 2023, 23:10 | Updated: 2 December 2023, 23:43

Harry and Meghan have not been invited to a close friend's wedding as high society picks sides in the royal race row.
Harry and Meghan have not been invited to a close friend's wedding as high society picks sides in the royal race row. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Harry and Meghan have not been invited to a close friend's wedding as high society picks sides in the royal race row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, is said to be Prince Archie's godfather bu thas not invited the Sussexes to his wedding - instead opting to ask the Prince and Princess of Wales instead.

Hugh and Olivia Henson are set to get married at Chester Cathedral on June 7 in the wedding of the year where William is reportedly in the running for best man.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not broken their silence since the controversy of Omid Scobie's book Endgame.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been snubbed by close friend Hugh Grovesnor
Harry and Meghan have reportedly been snubbed by close friend Hugh Grovesnor. Picture: Getty
The snub comes after the release of Omid Scobie's latest bombshell book Endgame
The snub comes after the release of Omid Scobie's latest bombshell book Endgame. Picture: Getty
The Waleses will reportedly attend the Duke's wedding instead
The Waleses will reportedly attend the Duke's wedding instead. Picture: Getty

The title, which contains a raft of serious claims against the monarchy, was printed in the Netherlands with two royals identified as those who asked Meghan about her son Archie's skin colour.

The copies were recalled and pulped as Mr Scobie blamed a translation error. The royal author, often said to be close to the Sussexes, has denied Meghan was behind the leaks and claimed the two royals were identified in a letter she sent to the King.

Read more: Palace insiders accuse Harry and Meghan after names of royals 'who asked about Archie's skin colour' leaked

Read more: Kate fears Christmas showdown if Harry and Meghan 'gatecrash' family celebrations

King Charles III
King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

But their identification in the book risks damaging the monarchy. Sources close to the royals said: "For the couple that talked about ‘death by a thousand no comments’, the silence at this point is deafening," the Telegraph reported.

Others close to the Sussexes pointed out that they have never themselves called any royals themselves racist.

It came as some publicly defended the royals amid the accusations. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the alleged comments were "not remotely racist".

Sir Trevor Phillips, the former head of the Commission for Racial Equality, called it a "nonsense story".

King Charles will consult his advisers next week
King Charles will consult his advisers next week. Picture: Alamy

But the revelations could end any chance of Harry mending relations with the King - who is speaking to his top advisers next week to discuss the next steps.

"This could not have come at a worse moment in Charles's career," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun as the King opened the Cop28 climate talks with a speech in Dubai.

"Charles and Harry's relationship was at an all-time low before but this may have fractured it beyond all repair.

"It could spell the end game for them."

That is despite Harry having called the King to wish him a happy birthday and sent him a video of Archie, aged four, and Lilibet, two.

They were reportedly due to chat again over the phone.

King Charles will meet with senior advisers next week, after returning from Cop28.

The Mail reported they are "greatly encouraged" by the public's reaction to Mr Scobie's claims, detecting sympathy to the Palace. They are said to be "considering all options".

Mr Scobie has said an investigation into how the names were printed is under way, but refused to apologise, saying he was unsure what happened.

The rift with Harry and Charles may never now be repaired, it's been claimed
The rift with Harry and Charles may never now be repaired, it's been claimed. Picture: Alamy

"I am as frustrated as everyone else," he said after the furore over the Dutch language copies erupted.

"The book I wrote, the book I edited, the book I signed off on, did not have names in it."

Sources close to the Sussexes say Meghan did not leak the names of the two royals to Scobie and "never intended them to be publicly identified".

The Palace is also investigating to ensure it could not have leaked from within, but sources have said the letter is locked away and only a "tiny handful" of people ever saw it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer has praised Margaret Thatcher in an interview in which he attempts to woo back voters from the Tories.

Starmer praises Thatcher for 'changing UK' as he attempts to woo Tories back to voting Labour

Paris – City Views

One killed and another person injured in Paris attack, French minister says

Snow and freezing temperatures is causing disruption across much of the UK as Cumbria Police declare a major incident - warning that rural communities could be cut off by the weather.

Snow chaos across UK as icy blasts causes widespread disruption as Cumbria declares major incident on roads

45 Legia Warsaw supporters charged after violence at Villa Park on Thursday saw police officers pelted with missiles before a Europa Conference League match with Aston Villa.

Villa Park violence sees 46 Legia Warsaw supporters charged at special court session in Birmingham

A Lufthansa aircraft parked at the snow-covered Munich airport in Germany

Snowstorm brings Munich airport to standstill and hits travel in central Europe

Petro Poroshenko

Ex-president barred from leaving Ukraine amid alleged plan to meet Hungarian PM

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza

England have been drawn against Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia at next summer's European Championships - as Gareth Southgate looks to go one better than his previous attempt and win the trophy.

England handed dream draw for Euros next summer - with Scotland facing tough fixture against hosts Germany

Around 200 pro-Palestine demonstrators are marching towards Euston after gathering in Camden Town.

Police 'surrounded' and make two arrests at London pro-Palestine march after Israel-Hamas truce expires

Italy Garisenda Tower

Leaning tower cordoned off in Bologna amid collapse fears

Daouda Diallo

Human rights activist abducted in Burkina Faso, group says

Exclusive
'Proportionality does not weigh on numbers' IDF spokesperson Lt Col Peter Lerner said

'Proportionality does not weigh on numbers', IDF spokesman says of civilian deaths in Israel response to Hamas attack

The war is continuing as talks to restart the truce have broken down

Talks to restart Israel-Hamas truce break down, as IDF issues fresh evacuation orders for southern Gaza

Oil refinery

50 oil companies pledge to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030

Manchester United have had to rethink their travel plans

Snow chaos across UK as icy blasts causes widespread disruption, as Manchester United's flight to Newcastle axed

Israel Palestinians

Death toll in Gaza ‘passes 15,200 with women and children making up 70%’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Major Kevin McCool has died aged 32

Tributes pour in for 'exceptional' British army officer, 32, who died while off-duty in Kenya
Queen Mary University of London

Jewish students at east London university 'subjected to Hitler jokes and threats of violence' by other students
Alexei Navalny

Russia brings new charges against jailed Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny

Harry and Meghan were urged to back Charles

Harry and Meghan urged to support Charles and royals amid Archie racism row, as Boris Johnson weighs in
COP28 Climate Summit

Developing nations press rich world to fight climate change at Cop28 summit

Russia LGBTQ Crackdown

Police raid Moscow gay bars after court labels LGBT+ movement ‘extremist’

Israel Palestinians

Israel intensifies assault on southern Gaza amid fears over civilian deaths

A man died after the blast

Horror as elderly man dies after Edinburgh gas explosion that flattened home, as man and woman rescued
'At least 200 killed' in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war restarted

'Nearly 200 killed' in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war restarted, as IDF pounds south of strip despite fears for civilians
Snow continued to cause disruption on Saturday

Snow chaos as flights suspended, and trains and sports events axed amid -5C temperatures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles's relationship with Harry could be beyond repair

King Charles's relationship with Harry 'beyond repair' as Palace considers legal action in Archie race row
Meghan has insisted she didn't leak the names of the royals at the centre of the race scandal to Omid Scobie

Meghan insists she didn't leak names of royals at centre of race row to Endgame author Omid Scobie
Omid Scobie has insisted he never sent out a book including two royals' names amid racism allegations

Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit