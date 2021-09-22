Breaking News

Energy supplier Green becomes latest victim in gas price crisis

22 September 2021

By Daisy Stephens

Green - an energy supplier with 250,000 customers - has become the latest small firm to cease trading amid surging wholesale prices.

The company also employs around 185 members of staff.

It comes just a day after the firm announced it was facing administration and was in talks with Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to coordinate plans to use the industry regulator Ofgem's Supplier of Last Resort (SOLR) mechanism.

Gas prices have surged 250 per cent since the beginning of the year.

They have seen a 70 per cent rise in the last month alone.

A number of other small energy companies have collapsed, affecting more than one million customers.

They include People's Energy, Utility Point, PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy.

Finance expert Martin Lewis warned LBC listeners on Tuesday that another gas price rise was expected in the first half of next year - something he called "unprecedented" and "outrageous".

The head of energy regulator Ofgem, Jonathan Brearley, told MPs on Wednesday that "well above" hundreds of thousands of customers could be affected as the crisis continues.

Asked about Boris Johnson's suggestion that the price rise was temporary, Mr Brearley said: "It's extremely difficult to predict the future of the gas price and we have seen some unprecedented change in the last six months."

This story is being updated.

