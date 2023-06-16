History for Harry! Kane sets new record as England cruise to 4-0 victory over Malta in Euro 2024 qualifier

Harry Kane became the first England player to score 50 competitive goals for the team. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Harry Kane became the first player in history to score 50 competitive goals for England as he helped his team cruise to a 4-0 victory over Malta.

England set out to maintain their 100 per cent record as they kicked off the third match of their Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign.

Things got off to a fast start with Trent Alexander-Arnold leading an attack from midfield, gliding an exquisite ball to Buyako Saka on the right wing.

The Arsenal winger quickly squared the ball for Harry Kane, but Malta's defender Ferdinando Apap smashed the ball into his own net just nine minutes in.

England continued to dominate early proceedings, with Saka having a particularly lively start on the right.

Players of England pose for a photo prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between Malta and England. Picture: Getty

Not too long later, England had their second of the night.

This time it was Alexander-Arnold finishing off an attack with a sublime 25-yard strike into the top left corner.

Before Malta's players could catch their breath, England had a penalty.

Kane buried the ball home from the spot, putting England 3-0 up after half an hour.

That made it Kane's 56th goal for England and his 50th in a competitive game - the first player to reach such a feat.

Harry Kane makes history. Picture: Getty

England dominated proceedings for the rest of the half, though struggled to maintain the same attacking fluency as the second 45 minutes got underway.

Kane could have made it 4-0 in the 59th minute with a clever chip, while substitute Callum Wilson came close just minutes later.

Another landmark during today's qualifier was the appearance of Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze, who came on in the 70th minutes to make his England debut.

England appeared to be in cruise control when they were awarded another penalty in the 82nd minute following a VAR check.

This time the responsibility fell to Newcastle striker Wilson, who made no mistake to put England 4-0 up.

A late flurry from Marcus Rashford and Eze could have made it worse for Malta in what was an impressive performance by Gareth Southgate's men, who maintain a 100 per cent record during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.